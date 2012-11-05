by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff
The Boro Art Crawl on Friday, Dec. 9, is the perfect place to find unique gifts for friends and family, as well as wonderful art. The Crawl will take place in and around the Historic Downtown Murfreesboro Square. Organizers encourage art fans to venture beyond the inner ring of the square to take in the […]
by Sam Stockard
A federal judge threw the old monkey wrench into former County Attorney Jim Cope’s plea bargain on insider trading charges when she found he just makes too much money to get off with a $55,000 fine. In a recent sentencing hearing for Cope, U.S. District Court Judge Aleta Trauger said she was troubled by the […]
by Bracken Mayo
Upon entering Pad Thai Cafe, a small eatery located in a shopping center on Church Street, a lovely, smoky, spicy, fresh vegetable aroma from the wok greets diners. The establishment, owned by Nakhonkham Chanthabandith—or simply Tommy to his American friends and customers—serves all of the Thai and Lao favorites like curries, pad Thai, pho and […]
