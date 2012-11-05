The Avenue
Living Murfreesboro Entrepreneurs Association
Locked Continues Murfreesboro Escape Game Trend, Plans Christmas-Themed Puzzle

by Justin Stokes

Can Murfreesboro support a third escape game business? Especially when all three are within a mile of each other, and two are on the same stretch of road? Hypothetically, yes, if each one can “bring the thunder.” Otherwise someone might get left out in the rain. . . . Capping off the Pulse’s coverage of […]

MTSU Sports
Blue Raiders in Hawaii Preparing for Rainbow Warriors

by Greg Crittenden

The Blue Raiders landed in Waikiki on Monday, Dec. 19, as they prepare to take on the University of Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve. The Rainbow Warriors are 6–7 on the season, but they offer arguably the most balanced attack the Blue Raiders have seen this season. “Offensively, they will give you […]

Murfreesboro Entrepreneurs Association Scoop
Woodsviking Takes Over Shop on the Square; Development Continues on Medical Center Parkway with Rooms to Go, Fountains and More

by Bracken Mayo

Woodsviking, owned by Shawn Templeton and Aaron Dabney, has taken over the space at 15 S. Public Square, Murfreesboro, the former home of Tip Top Barbershop. Woodsviking manufactures beard balm and oil products, and now has a barbershop of its own. A sign on the door of the shop assures customers that Nancy Hall, long-time […]

Artist Profiles
Cherub Gears up for NYE Show, Reflects on Murfreesboro Origins

by John Connor Coulston

Of all the musicians who’ve emerged from Murfreesboro to chase success, none are as fun-loving and wild as the electro-pop duo Cherub. The team of Jordan Kelley and Jason Huber is in the midst of a continuous rise brought on by the pair’s viral hit “Doses & Mimosas,” which currently boasts 46 million streams on […]

Community Events Live Music
Middle Tennessee New Year’s Eve Music Roundup: Styx, Moon Taxi, Widespread Panic, The Leonard Brothers and More

by Dylan Skye Aycock

With Thanksgiving behind us and the holiday season in full force, it’s time to solidify New Year’s Eve plans, and, luckily for those of us in the Nashville area, there are many options to choose from this year. From rock and country acts to Americana and big band music, Middle Tennessee will boast an array […]

Community Events Visual Art
Find Unique Gifts During December Boro Art Crawl

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The Boro Art Crawl on Friday, Dec. 9, is the perfect place to find unique gifts for friends and family, as well as wonderful art. The Crawl will take place in and around the Historic Downtown Murfreesboro Square. Organizers encourage art fans to venture beyond the inner ring of the square to take in the […]

The Stockard Report
What a Tangled Web Cope, Arnold and Other Local Prevaricating Officials Have Woven

by Sam Stockard

A federal judge threw the old monkey wrench into former County Attorney Jim Cope’s plea bargain on insider trading charges when she found he just makes too much money to get off with a $55,000 fine. In a recent sentencing hearing for Cope, U.S. District Court Judge Aleta Trauger said she was troubled by the […]

Restaurant Reviews
Thai Me Up and Lao Me Down: Murfreesboro Diners Go Wild Over Pad Thai’s Spicy Selections

by Bracken Mayo

Upon entering Pad Thai Cafe, a small eatery located in a shopping center on Church Street, a lovely, smoky, spicy, fresh vegetable aroma from the wok greets diners. The establishment, owned by Nakhonkham Chanthabandith—or simply Tommy to his American friends and customers—serves all of the Thai and Lao favorites like curries, pad Thai, pho and […]

