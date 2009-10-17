The Avenue
Movie Reviews
20thcentwomen

20th Century Women

by Joseph Kathmann

If there ever was a pick-me-up film, it would be this. ​There was a quote early on in 20th Century Women from mother Dorothea (played beautifully by Annette Bening) that, even though it pertained to love, is still poignant in any situation: “I think having your heart broken is a great way to learn about […]

Phil Valentine
President Trump Takes on Government Hiring, TPP, Corporate Tax Rate, Net Neutrality in First Week

by Phil Valentine

Is your head spinning? I know mine is. President Donald Trump hit the ground running his first day in office and didn’t look back. Freezing government hiring with the exception of the military, canceling the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, temporarily suspending all contract and grant awards through the EPA, ripping all vestiges of “global warming” […]

Theater
Little Women: Catherine Birdsong plays Meg, Teri Beck Plays Aunt March, Haydin Oechsle plays Beth, Charlotte Myhre plays Jo, Ximena Lindsey plays Marmee, Bethany Hays plays Hannah

Onstage in February: Little Women, 9 to 5

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy—Louisa May Alcott’s four little women—take center stage this February as Springhouse Theatre Company presents Little Women. Adapted for the stage from Alcott’s beloved novel, this timeless and enduring classic about the March sisters’ journey from childhood to maturity during the American Civil War has thrilled generations of readers since the […]

Community Events Visual Art
The Sun and the Moon - 48 x 30, oil on canvas, 2015, Mikey Winsor

Boro Art Crawl Is Back on Feb. 10, Event Features Local Artists Who Explore Color, Time and Space

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Mikey Winsor will be one of the featured artists showing work during the Boro Art Crawl on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6–9 p.m., taking place in and around Murfreesboro’s Public Square. Winsor grew up in Marietta, Ga., and he has lived in Japan, Philadelphia, the mountains of North Carolina and, for the past year, La […]

Community Events Get Outside
julieIMG_1679

From Equine Dentistry to Mounted Shooting, the Southern Equine Expo Celebrates All Things Horses Feb. 24–26

by Tanner Dedmon

For the fifth straight year, Murfreesboro will again host both equestrian enthusiasts and their hooved companions participating in the Southern Equine Expo on Feb. 24–26. Located within the Tennessee Miller Coliseum, the Southern Equine Expo’s dedication to the improvement of horses’ lives through education and community involvement continues with an array of clinics, demonstrations and […]

Live Exceptionally . . . Well!
Ted & Bea standing

Words to Love By

by Jennifer Durand

What is it that can keep a marriage together for 74 years? Not just being married, but being adored, honored and respected by each other? According to Murfreesboro’s most precious couple, Ted (92) and Bea (90) Cromer, “living this long doesn’t hurt!” All humor aside, Psalm 91 became the life chapter by which to live […]

Sports Talk with Z-Train
UFC 144: Gomi v Mitsuoka

Streep Bashes MMA and Football, but Sport Will Live On!

by Zach “Z-Train” Maxfield

Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, the Train Daddy proudly brings to you sports news, life lessons and politically incorrect talk. It’s a recipe for success, or maybe just a recipe for one strange article; regardless, it’s my style, and as I near a decade of writing for the Pulse, I […]

The Stockard Report
Fitzhugh_web

Sheriff Saga Continues, Rutherford County Commission Names Fitzhugh Interim Sheriff

by Sam Stockard

U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp must be worn out from dealing with Rutherford County. After handling former Sheriff Robert Arnold’s hijinks on the heels of the lawsuit against PCC dealing with probation services, Sharp is hanging up his robe. The chief justice of the Middle District of Tennessee is set to leave the bench—and a […]

