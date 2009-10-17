The Avenue
Happy Juice Year: Murfreesboro’s Juice Bar Brings a Healthy, All-Natural Alternative

by Dylan Skye Aycock

New Year’s resolutions are often health-based, with fitness, healthy eating and weight loss among the most desired outcomes for the upcoming year. If one or more of these resolutions top your list, it’s time to start rounding up some local establishments that cater to a healthy lifestyle. One of the healthy options in Murfreesboro is […]

Scoop
Boro Business Buzz: Helen’s Hot Chicken, Outpost Armory, Jug Creek Distillery

by Bracken Mayo

Kyle Luttrell and Heath Frazier have opened Jug Creek Distillery in Lascassas on Oregon Road, a couple of miles from the Lascassas Pike/Jefferson Pike intersection. Jug Creek is now open for tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and the property also houses an event venue available for private rentals. Jug Creek produces whiskey, gin and […]

Album Reviews
Aye Mammoth, Venomous Bones

by John Connor Coulston

Aye Mammoth’s new EP, Venomous Bones, was being recorded as we were reviewing the band’s third album, Lightning and Hellfire. And now, as they’re already preparing their follow-up full-length, Beast Infernal, we at the Pulse are sinking our teeth into this six-track effort. The local hard-rock trio of vocalist/guitarist Micah Loyed, drummer Phil Stem and […]

Live Music Music News
MTSU’s Center for Chinese Music and Culture Hosts Dueling Dulcimers Jan. 27

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Two acclaimed hammer dulcimer performers will go head to head at MTSU on Jan. 27. The event, labeled as Hammer Time! Dueling Dulcimers from China and Appalachians, will see Chinese hammer dulcimer master Yuening Liu from Beijing’s Central Conservatory of Music meet her American equivalent, David Mahler, a Nashville-based instrumentalist and hammer dulcimer national champion. […]

The Stockard Report
Some Officers Did Not Follow Policy During April 2016 Arrests at Hobgood Elementary, MPD Internal Investigation Concludes . . . Eight Months After Incident

by Sam Stockard

Eight months after Murfreesboro Police arrested 10 children in connection with a bullying incident, handcuffing two at Hobgood Elementary School and carting them off to juvenile jail, they issued this proclamation: We screwed up. Well, at least six of us did. Punishment is coming soon. True, new Police Chief Karl Durr put Maj. Clyde Adkison […]

Visual Art
Watercolors by Carol Curtis Featured at Center for the Arts

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The Murfreesboro Center for the Arts hosts an art exhibit from Murfreesboro resident Carol Curtis through Jan. 24. Curtis says she enjoys oil and pencil work, but that her passion is watercolor and that she aims to “capture the essence of still life and botanicals in exquisite detail.”   Her colorful watercolors feature plenty of […]

Fitness Healthy Living
Fitness in Martial Arts: Finding the Right Workout Program Can Be Fun, and Beneficial, for the Whole Family

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Story by Bill Taylor It’s a fact. The average American adult and child today are in worse physical shape then any other time in history. Obesity and diabetes now run rampant through our country. Most schools no longer offer daily physical education and exercise. While there are numerous opportunities for a family to get involved […]

Music News
Murfreesboro Old Time Jam Series Launches at Mayday

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Grab your banjo and head out to Mayday Brewery on Thursday, Jan. 12, for the inaugural Old Time Jam, a new all-ages, all-skill-level traditional music gathering. The event, slated to take place the second and fourth Thursday of each month, will focus on pre-1940s old-time, string band, jug band, country and blues music. Each gathering […]

