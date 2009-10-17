The Avenue
Sports Talk with Z-Train
UFC 144: Gomi v Mitsuoka

Streep Bashes MMA and Football, but Sport Will Live On!

by Zach “Z-Train” Maxfield

Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, the Train Daddy proudly brings to you sports news, life lessons and politically incorrect talk. It’s a recipe for success, or maybe just a recipe for one strange article; regardless, it’s my style, and as I near a decade of writing for the Pulse, I […]

The Stockard Report
Sheriff Saga Continues, Rutherford County Commission Names Fitzhugh Interim Sheriff

by Sam Stockard

U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp must be worn out from dealing with Rutherford County. After handling former Sheriff Robert Arnold’s hijinks on the heels of the lawsuit against PCC dealing with probation services, Sharp is hanging up his robe. The chief justice of the Middle District of Tennessee is set to leave the bench—and a […]

Scoop
’Boro Business Buzz: Cinema With Extensive Food and Drink Menu Coming Soon to Stones River Mall; Olympus Closes Church Street Location

by Bracken Mayo

The food court at Stones River Mall has closed in preparation for demolition of that part of the mall and the construction of a new Ovation Cinema Grill, Carmike’s premium full-service cinematic dining concept. Books-A-Million will soon relocate to the space formerly occupied by Hancock Fabrics, near Sam’s Sports Grill, to make more room for […]

Restaurant Reviews
A Sweet Treat: Simply Pure Sweets Offers French-inspired Desserts and Delicious Cupcakes

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Murfreesboro has its fair share of bakeries and breakfast destinations, but Chantell Kennedy-Shehan, the owner of Simply Pure Sweets, is just the savvy chef the ’Boro needs when looking for flavorful, French-inspired treats or savory lunch options. Kennedy-Shehan begins the work day before sunrise and before downtown starts buzzing with traffic. She arrives at Simply […]

MTSU Sports
Scott Shafer Named Blue Raider Defensive Coordinator

by Greg Crittenden

Shortly after the Blue Raiders fell in the Hawaii Bowl, Tyron Nix was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator. On Jan. 20, Nix’s successor was found in Scott Shafer. Shafer most recently served as head coach at Syracuse, and served as their defensive coordinator prior to his promotion. The word most commonly used to […]

Live Music Music News
Bluegrass Underground’s 2017 Lineup, Tapings Announced

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Bluegrass Underground returns to McMinnville’s Cumberland Caverns’ Volcano Room for a seventh season March 24–26. The award-winning PBS show boasts a mix of roots rock, Americana, bluegrass, gospel and more this year. The show kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, with Grammy award-winning group The Mavericks, blues-rock outfit The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Russell […]

Video Game Reviews
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

by Tanner Dedmon

For the past few installments of the Resident Evil franchise, the series took a turn towards a much faster-paced playstyle. Shambling zombies were plentiful, guns were always loaded and witty banter combined with a range of emotions and conflicts thrust the characters into reality. But in the latest inclusion to the RE catalog, firepower—and zombies, […]

Community Events
Feb 11 - Honk, Rattle and Roll Car Display at Oaklands

February Community Events

by Andrea Stockard

Feb. 1 – National Signing Day Celebration Join MTSU for a National Signing Day Celebration at Kennon Hall of Fame on the MTSU campus Wednesday, Feb. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes light refreshments and beer and wine. Call (615) 898-2210 to reserve […]

