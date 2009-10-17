The Avenue
MTSU Sports
Scott Shafer_web

Scott Shafer Named Blue Raider Defensive Coordinator

by Greg Crittenden

Shortly after the Blue Raiders fell in the Hawaii Bowl, Tyron Nix was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator. On Jan. 20, Nix’s successor was found in Scott Shafer. Shafer most recently served as head coach at Syracuse, and served as their defensive coordinator prior to his promotion. The word most commonly used to […]

Live Music Music News
chris-robinson-brotherhood

Bluegrass Underground’s 2017 Lineup, Tapings Announced

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Bluegrass Underground returns to McMinnville’s Cumberland Caverns’ Volcano Room for a seventh season March 24–26. The award-winning PBS show boasts a mix of roots rock, Americana, bluegrass, gospel and more this year. The show kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, with Grammy award-winning group The Mavericks, blues-rock outfit The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Russell […]

Video Game Reviews
JackBaker

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

by Tanner Dedmon

For the past few installments of the Resident Evil franchise, the series took a turn towards a much faster-paced playstyle. Shambling zombies were plentiful, guns were always loaded and witty banter combined with a range of emotions and conflicts thrust the characters into reality. But in the latest inclusion to the RE catalog, firepower—and zombies, […]

Community Events
Feb 11 - Honk, Rattle and Roll Car Display at Oaklands

February Community Events

by Andrea Stockard

Feb. 1 – National Signing Day Celebration Join MTSU for a National Signing Day Celebration at Kennon Hall of Fame on the MTSU campus Wednesday, Feb. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes light refreshments and beer and wine. Call (615) 898-2210 to reserve […]

Movie Reviews
moonlight1

Moonlight

by Jay Spight

Moonlight is writer/director Barry Jenkins’ second feature-length film and one of nine nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards. Following in the coming-of-age footsteps of previous nominees like Boyhood (2014), Moonlight tells the story of Chiron, a quiet boy living in poverty in Miami. Chiron’s story is told through three formative periods in […]

Music News
bonnaroo-2017-lineup-web-120

Bonnaroo Releases Top-Heavy 2017 Lineup, U2, Chance the Rapper, Chili Peppers to Appear at The Farm

by John Connor Coulston

Bonnaroo is looking to bounce back from an under-performing 2016 showing in a big way. The Manchester festival is looking to bring attendance back up to its 80,000-person average with a top-heavy lineup set to bring in the masses. Rock legends U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers (who also performed in 2012) will headline alongside […]

MTSU Sports
Petty (3)

Petty Joins 1,000-Point Club, Johnson Scores Over 20 in Four Straight Games

by Greg Crittenden

True to coach Rick Insell’s design, the non-conference schedule was not especially kind to the Lady Raiders. Middle finished the 2016 calendar year with a sub-.500 record, but January is when those tough games prove their worth. The team tipped-off the 2017 conference schedule in Birmingham against UAB. Although they trailed nearly the entire game, […]

Music News Scoop
block

The Block, Beloved Local Venue and Restaurant, Officially Closed

by John Connor Coulston

Local restaurant and venue The Block is now permanently closed, according to the proprietor. “It is with a heavy heart that we must now announce our imminent closure,” a restaurant representative announced in a Jan. 25 Facebook post. “Today we found out, despite our fundraising efforts, our lease has been terminated as of the end […]

