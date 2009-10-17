by Tanner Dedmon
For the past few installments of the Resident Evil franchise, the series took a turn towards a much faster-paced playstyle. Shambling zombies were plentiful, guns were always loaded and witty banter combined with a range of emotions and conflicts thrust the characters into reality. But in the latest inclusion to the RE catalog, firepower—and zombies, […]
by Andrea Stockard
Feb. 1 – National Signing Day Celebration Join MTSU for a National Signing Day Celebration at Kennon Hall of Fame on the MTSU campus Wednesday, Feb. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes light refreshments and beer and wine. Call (615) 898-2210 to reserve […]
by Jay Spight
Moonlight is writer/director Barry Jenkins’ second feature-length film and one of nine nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards. Following in the coming-of-age footsteps of previous nominees like Boyhood (2014), Moonlight tells the story of Chiron, a quiet boy living in poverty in Miami. Chiron’s story is told through three formative periods in […]
