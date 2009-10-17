by John Connor Coulston
Aye Mammoth’s new EP, Venomous Bones, was being recorded as we were reviewing the band’s third album, Lightning and Hellfire. And now, as they’re already preparing their follow-up full-length, Beast Infernal, we at the Pulse are sinking our teeth into this six-track effort. The local hard-rock trio of vocalist/guitarist Micah Loyed, drummer Phil Stem and […]
Read Full Article
by Dylan Skye Aycock
Two acclaimed hammer dulcimer performers will go head to head at MTSU on Jan. 27. The event, labeled as Hammer Time! Dueling Dulcimers from China and Appalachians, will see Chinese hammer dulcimer master Yuening Liu from Beijing’s Central Conservatory of Music meet her American equivalent, David Mahler, a Nashville-based instrumentalist and hammer dulcimer national champion. […]
Read Full Article
by Sam Stockard
Eight months after Murfreesboro Police arrested 10 children in connection with a bullying incident, handcuffing two at Hobgood Elementary School and carting them off to juvenile jail, they issued this proclamation: We screwed up. Well, at least six of us did. Punishment is coming soon. True, new Police Chief Karl Durr put Maj. Clyde Adkison […]
Read Full Article