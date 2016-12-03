December 2016

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

FEATURES:

Cherub

Murfreesboro duo brings tour to Marathon Music Works on Dec. 31.

NYE Concert Roundup

Middle Tennessee shows include Styx, Kacey Musgraves, Moon Taxi, and more.

Boro Art Crawl + Map

Venues throughout Downtown Murfreesboro host local work once again on Dec. 9.

Shop Local Gift Guide & Giveaway

Enter to win gifts from local retailers!

Christmas Lights Displays That Shine

See some notable light displays in Murfreesboro this year.

IN EVERY ISSUE:

December Events

Santa at the Courthouse; Nutcracker Storytime; Frosty Fun Run; Help Portraits; and more!

Sounds:

Local Concerts

Robert Eskew, Plow’d and many more!

Album Reviews

Bri Murphy, Throw Down My Heart

Meat Fight, Conduit

Music Notes

Chris Young Talks New Christmas Album

Jake Leg Stompers

Food:

Restaurant Review

Pad Thai

Local Recipe

Red Beans & Rice with Batey’s Sausage

Art

Murfree Art Gallery hosts work from MTSU students.

Theater

The Christmas Schooner at Center for the Arts

Movies:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Arrival

Living Room Cinema

The Gift of Knowledge: Science in Series

Book

True Stories (and other Lies) Told at City Cafe

News:

Navigating The System

Part V—Law enforcement and the first step in.

Business Buzz

Woodsviking; Rooms to Go; Fountains at Gateway and more.

Opinion:

Living Exceptionally … Well

A Seasonal Fast for the Body and Mind

Views of a Conservative

Trump Taking on TPP and Corrupt Lobbying

The Stockard Report

What A Tangled Web

Sports:

MTSU Sports

Blue Raider Football finishes season, 8-4

Sports Talk

Merry Christmas To All!