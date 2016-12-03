The Avenue
December 2016

FEATURES:

Cherub
Murfreesboro duo brings tour to Marathon Music Works on Dec. 31.

NYE Concert Roundup
Middle Tennessee shows include Styx, Kacey Musgraves, Moon Taxi, and more.

Boro Art Crawl + Map
Venues throughout Downtown Murfreesboro host local work once again on Dec. 9.

Shop Local Gift Guide & Giveaway
Enter to win gifts from local retailers!

Christmas Lights Displays That Shine
See some notable light displays in Murfreesboro this year.

IN EVERY ISSUE:

December Events
Santa at the Courthouse; Nutcracker Storytime; Frosty Fun Run; Help Portraits; and more!

Sounds:

Local Concerts
Robert Eskew, Plow’d and many more!

Album Reviews
Bri Murphy, Throw Down My Heart
Meat Fight, Conduit

Music Notes
Chris Young Talks New Christmas Album
Jake Leg Stompers

Food:

Restaurant Review
Pad Thai

Local Recipe
Red Beans & Rice with Batey’s Sausage

Art
Murfree Art Gallery hosts work from MTSU students.

Theater
The Christmas Schooner at Center for the Arts

Movies:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Arrival

Living Room Cinema
The Gift of Knowledge: Science in Series

Book
True Stories (and other Lies) Told at City Cafe

News:

Navigating The System
Part V—Law enforcement and the first step in.

Business Buzz
Woodsviking; Rooms to Go; Fountains at Gateway and more.

Opinion:

Living Exceptionally … Well
A Seasonal Fast for the Body and Mind

Views of a Conservative
Trump Taking on TPP and Corrupt Lobbying

The Stockard Report
What A Tangled Web

Sports:

MTSU Sports
Blue Raider Football finishes season, 8-4

Sports Talk
Merry Christmas To All!

The Murfreesboro Pulse, Middle Tennessee's Source for Art, Entertainment and Culture News. murfreesboropulse@yahoo.com

Posted: Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 at 8:07 pm — Filed Under: Current Issue

