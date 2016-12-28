by Nick McGuire

Batey Farms is Rutherford County’s local, family-run pork provider, supplying its many customers with bacon, sausage, brats, chorizo, pork chops and more. Some of the area’s restaurants use Batey products in their establishments.

Here, Nick McGuire, of O’Possum’s and The Hoof, shares a recipe for Red Beans and Rice with Batey Farm’s Andouille Sausage:

Ingredients:

· 1 tbsp. Batey bacon grease

· 1 Spanish onion

· 3 cloves of garlic, chopped

· 1 green bell pepper

· 8 cups chicken broth (light stock is fine, but dark stock is preferred for full flavor)

· 1 pound dried kidney beans

· 1 pound Batey Andouille sausage

· 2 stalks of celery, chopped

· 2 bay leaves

· ½ tsp. dried sage

· 1 tbsp. Creole seasoning to start, add to taste after cooking

· 1 tbsp. Great 8 Pepper Sauce

Creole Seasoning:

Mix even amounts of the following spices –

· Paprika

· Dried oregano

· Black pepper

· Kosher salt

· Dried basil

· Cayenne pepper

· Granulated onion

· Dried Thyme

Directions:

The Night Before

· Soak kidney beans overnight, covered with water.

· Boil Andouille sausage to an internal temperature of 160 degrees, then put in fridge.

The Next Day

· Melt bacon grease in skillet over medium heat

· Cook onion, garlic, bell pepper and celery until tender and onions are transparent

· Combine chicken stock and rinsed kidney beans in stock pot and bring to a boil

· Stir in vegetable mixture, bay leaves and other seasonings

· Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally for 3–5 hours or until beans are tender

· After cooking, taste-test to see if you want more Creole seasoning

Before Serving

· Remove bay leaves before serving

· Slice and sauté sausage in butter until brown and add to beans just before servicing

· Serve over cooked white rice