WIN TICKETS – Hotcakes and Holly, Dec. 10

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Santa and Mrs. Claus are the honored guests at “Breakfast with Santa,” part of the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro’s 14th Annual Hotcakes and Holly fundraising breakfast at Middle Tennessee Christian School (100 MTCS Rd.) from 7–10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Get a photo with Santa, receive a copy of The Night Before Christmas (thanks to Ingram Content Group), and participate in a craft activity. Enjoy live performances from Johnny B and the Balladeers, Middle Tennessee Christian School choir and actors from Center for the Arts’ Christmas show. Tickets are $20 per child for breakfast with Santa and are $8 for the regular breakfast (open to children and adults).

Enter below for a chance to win a family pack of tickets to the Dec. 10 event.