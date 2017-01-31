Flatt Lonesome to Play Central Magnet Baseball Benefit

The Avenue
Critically-hailed bluegrass group Flatt Lonesome will return home for a benefit show on Thursday, Feb. 9. Before embarking on a full year of dates around the country, the six-piece will play the second event in the Baseball and Bluegrass series benefiting Central Magnet School’s baseball program. As one of the brightest musical acts to come out of the ’Boro, They’ll be sure to put on a fresh-sounding bluegrass show filled with cuts from their three albums, including 2015’s Runaway Train.

The event will take place at Central Magnet School, which is located at 701 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. Opening acts for the evening will be Kelsey Keith and James Touchton.

For more information, visit facebook.com/baseballandbluegrassnights.

