by Dylan Skye Aycock

The Block, located at 123 SE Broad St., will host a hip-hop showcase on Friday, Jan. 20, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The free event will feature performances by Middle Tennessee-based artists including Thrill (Michael Smith), Illiminate, TCR, Toy Money, Johnny Queso and Cloud Colony, a local alternative hip-hop collective.