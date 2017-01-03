Jeannie Seely, Snare and Landis Among January Guests for The Justin Reed Show

by Justin Reed

It is time to get “Back in the Saddle Again” as we start the eleventh season of The Justin Reed Show this January. It is hard to believe that we are on Season 11 but I am ever so thankful for every show, guest and listener. As we start the new year, the great music continues!

On Jan. 5, 2017, the show will welcome back Grand Ole Opry star and Grammy-winning Jeannie Seely to the show at 8 a.m. This year is looking to be an awesome year for Seely, who will celebrate her 50th year as a member of the Opry in 2017 and will release her newest album, Written in Song, on Jan. 13. This new album features Seely singing songs she has written that became hits in versions recorded by other artists (“Leavin’ & Sayin’ Goodbye,” “Senses,” “Life of a Rodeo Cowboy” and 11 others. For more information, visit jeannieseely.com.

At 9 a.m., the very talented Hallie Long will drop by the show and play live. Long, an Alabama native, made the move to Nashville to pursue a career in country music—and she is making great advances. Long is in the process of recording new music for later this year. She will discuss her life and her music and play some of her favorite songs. For more information, visit hallielongmusic.com.

Jan. 12 will reunite some frequent guests on the show. At 9 a.m., Matthew Snare and Jake Landis will be in town and will drop by the show to play live. Snare has been on the show an amazing seven times, and Landis is making his second appearance. Both from the great state of Virginia, they bring a state full of tradition when they play together. Snare also hosts a songwriter’s night at the Hotel Preston on a weekly basis. They will play live and there is a good chance I will break out the washboards and play along. For more information, search @snareandlandis on Facebook.

At the time of this writing, the guests for Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 have not confirmed; however, the best way to see the most up-to-date calendar is to visit thejustinreedshow.com.

In March (Lord willing) I will travel to New York City to attend the 77th Annual International Conference from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System. It is with great honor and surprise that I have been awarded a Golden Microphone for “Best Celebrity Interview” from interviewing Dolly Parton back in March. (The full interview can be heard at thejustinreedshow.com/dolly) All of this has been to say a massive “thank you” to every reader and listener of the show. It would not be nearly as fun without you. Here’s hoping you can tune in this next Thursday starting at 6 a.m. for the Warm Up Show portion of The Justin Reed Show, airing from 7–10 a.m. on 88.3 FM WMTS, thejustinreedshow.com, and now on the TuneIn App!

Peace, Love, and Ernest Tubb,

Justin Reed