Kristen Ford Performs at The Boro Bar and Grill Jan. 27

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Nashville indie-rock artist Kristen Ford is touring her latest album, Rend & Render, across the country with an upcoming stop at The Boro Bar and Grill, 1211 Greenland Dr., on Friday, Jan. 27. The singer/songwriter, self-described as a “one-woman looping band,” plays guitar and drums in addition to layering harmonies and melodies. Since releasing her first album in 2009, Ford’s made touring a priority with shows in 46 states and six countries. Expect an eclectic live show that fuses indie, folk and blues with a side of rock ’n’ roll. The free, 21-and-up show will begin at 10 p.m.