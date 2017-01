by Dylan Skye Aycock

Two acclaimed hammer dulcimer performers will go head to head at MTSU on Jan. 27. The event, labeled as Hammer Time! Dueling Dulcimers from China and Appalachians, will see Chinese hammer dulcimer master Yuening Liu from Beijing’s Central Conservatory of Music meet her American equivalent, David Mahler, a Nashville-based instrumentalist and hammer dulcimer national champion. The fast-paced performance will take place on MTSU’s campus at the Hinton Music Hall from 7:30–9 p.m.