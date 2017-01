by Dylan Skye Aycock

Grab your banjo and head out to Mayday Brewery on Thursday, Jan. 12, for the inaugural Old Time Jam, a new all-ages, all-skill-level traditional music gathering. The event, slated to take place the second and fourth Thursday of each month, will focus on pre-1940s old-time, string band, jug band, country and blues music. Each gathering will meet from 6-8 p.m at 521 Old Salem Rd. Event organizers ask for acoustic instruments only.