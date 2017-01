by Dylan Skye Aycock

Musician and scholar Greg Reish will perform selections from Bob Dylan’s catalog on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Reish, who serves as the director of the Center for Popular Music at MTSU, will deliver a mix of career-defining and obscure Dylan tracks during the solo recital. The performance, which is free and open to the public, will be at Hinton Music Hall, located inside MTSU’s Wright Music Building.