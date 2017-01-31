Ronnie McDowell to Play Bell Buckle

by John Connor Coulston

Country singer Ronnie McDowell will bring his 40th Anniversary Tour to Bell Buckle on Friday, Feb. 24. McDowell is perhaps best known for his 1977 Elvis Presley tribute, “The King is Gone,” as well as his numerous charting country singles like “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation” and “Older Women.” He’ll be performing at the Bell Buckle Banquet Hall, which is located at 27 Railroad Square, Bell Buckle, as part of the ongoing On Fire Concerts Series.

For tickets or more information, visit onfireconcerts.com.