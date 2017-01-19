The Avenue
Get Outside Murfreesboro Entrepreneurs Association

Smoopy’s Bike of the Month: Pure City 3-Speed

by

Find this Pure City 3-speed commuter bike, and lots of other vintage, new and custom bikes, at Smoopy’s Vintage Bicycles. Smoopy’s has just recently begun carrying this line of bike, available in 43cm and 45cm frame sizes, with 700c rims, 700X32c tires, fenders and racks included for $399.

Just mention you saw Smoopy’s in the Murfreesboro Pulse and get 15 percent off any bike.

For more information on Smoopy’s custom bikes, call (615) 410-3928, visit smoopysbicycles.com or like Smoopy’s on Facebook.

Smoopy’s Vintage Bicycles is located at 2602 E. Main St. in Murfreesboro.

SmoopysNewLogoWeb

Share/Bookmark

About the Author

The Murfreesboro Pulse, Middle Tennessee's Source for Art, Entertainment and Culture News. murfreesboropulse@yahoo.com

Posted: Thursday, January 19th, 2017 at 10:18 am — Filed Under: Get Outside, Murfreesboro Entrepreneurs Association

Leave a Facebook comment

Leave a comment

Camilles
The Nurture Nook
SmoopysVintageBicycles
Stonekeepers
Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra
Cinespire: Photography, Videography, Editing, Film Making: 615-427-1459
Ascent