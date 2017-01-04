The Free Press

by Norbert Thiemann

One of America’s greatest assets is her freedom for the press, not to mention our general right to free speech afforded by the First Amendment. Without investigative journalism, there is not doubt that corruption would often go unchecked. These straight stories are excellent historical reminders.

All the President’s Men (1976) is directed by Alan J. Pakula. Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman star as two hungry real-life reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Woodward and Bernstein blew the lid off of Watergate, which would eventually result in many arrests and force the resignation of President Richard Nixon.



Spotlight (2015) is directed by Tom McCarthy. A special investigative unit was assembled at the Boston Globe to take a thorough look into the abuse of children within the Catholic Church. It proved to be a very sensitive issue for the Boston community, and one that the paper had to get right.