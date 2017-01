by Dylan Skye Aycock

Catch Nashville rockers Thelma and the Sleaze at Mayday Brewery, located at 521 Old Salem Rd, at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan 15. The scuzzy rock outfit, made up of drummer Chase and singer/guitarist LG, has remained at the forefront of Nashville’s rock scene for its unique approach to DIY rock ’n’ roll. The group’s unrelenting and high-energy stage banter always makes for a lively and rousing show.