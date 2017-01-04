Watercolors by Carol Curtis Featured at Center for the Arts

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The Murfreesboro Center for the Arts hosts an art exhibit from Murfreesboro resident Carol Curtis through Jan. 24.

Curtis says she enjoys oil and pencil work, but that her passion is watercolor and that she aims to “capture the essence of still life and botanicals in exquisite detail.”

Her colorful watercolors feature plenty of fruits and flowers in a haze of vibrant natural tones.

Curtis, a former Hyatt employee, also works in needlepoint, and her needlepoint designs were commissioned to grace the White House Christmas tree in 1997.

The Center for the Arts is located at 110 W. College St.

For more information on art by Carol Curtis, visit carolcurtisart.com.