The Avenue
Visual Art

Watercolors by Carol Curtis Featured at Center for the Arts

by

The Murfreesboro Center for the Arts hosts an art exhibit from Murfreesboro resident Carol Curtis through Jan. 24.

Curtis says she enjoys oil and pencil work, but that her passion is watercolor and that she aims to “capture the essence of still life and botanicals in exquisite detail.”

 

Her colorful watercolors feature plenty of fruits and flowers in a haze of vibrant natural tones.

curtis_artwork

Curtis, a former Hyatt employee, also works in needlepoint, and her needlepoint designs were commissioned to grace the White House Christmas tree in 1997.

The Center for the Arts is located at 110 W. College St.

For more information on art by Carol Curtis, visit carolcurtisart.com.

Share/Bookmark

About the Author

The Murfreesboro Pulse, Middle Tennessee's Source for Art, Entertainment and Culture News. murfreesboropulse@yahoo.com

Posted: Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at 3:35 pm — Filed Under: Visual Art

Leave a Facebook comment

Leave a comment

Cinespire: Photography, Videography, Editing, Film Making: 615-427-1459
Ascent
SmoopysVintageBicycles
Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra
Camilles
Stonekeepers
The Nurture Nook