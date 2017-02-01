Bluegrass Underground’s 2017 Lineup, Tapings Announced

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Bluegrass Underground returns to McMinnville’s Cumberland Caverns’ Volcano Room for a seventh season March 24–26. The award-winning PBS show boasts a mix of roots rock, Americana, bluegrass, gospel and more this year.

The show kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, with Grammy award-winning group The Mavericks, blues-rock outfit The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out and singer/songwriter Conor Oberst. The following day, March 25, will see Australian singer/songwriter Kasey Chambers, Nashville’s own McCrary Sisters, Americana four-piece Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and Parker Millsap beginning at 2 p.m.

The three-day concert series goes out on a soulful note Sunday, March 26, with performances by Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Blues Traveler and Memphis soul artist Don Bryant & the Bo-Keys beginning at 2 p.m.

For more information on Bluegrass Underground, visit bluegrassunderground.com.