Boro Art Crawl Is Back on Feb. 10, Event Features Local Artists Who Explore Color, Time and Space

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Mikey Winsor will be one of the featured artists showing work during the Boro Art Crawl on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6–9 p.m., taking place in and around Murfreesboro’s Public Square.

Winsor grew up in Marietta, Ga., and he has lived in Japan, Philadelphia, the mountains of North Carolina and, for the past year, La Vergne.

His work is influenced by surrealism and its ideas about truth contradicted with physical limits. He also finds inspiration in the playfulness and mystery of Henri Rousseau, as well as contemporary artists Glen Brown and Oliver Vernon.

“I see the melting and swirling of our time to hold more scientific value than visual play or dream experience,” said Winsor. “I think there is some line in between the Surrealists and Impressionists that has faded in painting over the past decades. I hope to keep progressing those questions of light and energy and finding balance.”

His show at the Center for the Arts, Shape Shifting Liveliness, is a collection of 30 oil paintings that he has made over the past three years.

“It is focused around the transmission of energy and the forms that emerge as a result,” said Winsor. “Only through making a variety of images can we see a bigger picture. And opening our eyes is a great way to use our body, and expand our minds.”

Winsor earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and his master’s from University of Pennsylvania. Since graduating in 2012 he has painted full time.

Also featured at the February Art Crawl will be the work of Dawna Magliacano, who will show her work at The Write Impression, instead of at her own 903 Gallery, which has moved away from central Murfreesboro out to Lascassas. Recently Magliacano was honored as one of the best international multimedia artists in the coffee table book Incite 4. Employing bright colors and a playful eye, her work is all about telling a story, which she likes to leave half-told to draw the viewer into the piece.

The Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda features the work of Spears McAllister during the Crawl. McAllister is a nature photographer from Chattanooga, Tenn. While most of his photography captures moments in nature all over the United States and beyond, he also does some architectural studies. McAllister will be on site on Feb. 10 at his artist’s reception.

Mayday Brewery will display the work of Jackie Cheuvront, an acrylic artist who loves to explore the figures from horror movies and the esoteric. Jackie has been painting since she was 5, but began showing and selling her work about three years ago.

Other locations in the February Crawl include: VNTG, Bella’s, Trendy Pieces, Green Dragon, Liquid Smoke, Wall Street, Dreamingincolor, Sugaree’s, Quinn’s Merchantile, Sugaree’s, L & L Contractors, Funtiques, Let’s Make Wine, Simply Pure Sweets, The Boutique at Studio C Photography, Funtiques, Earth Experience, Oakland’s Mansion, Moxie Art Supply and Daffodilly Design.

For more information, visit boroartcrawl.com or facebook.com/boroartcrawl.