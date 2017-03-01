March Community Events

by Andrea Stockard

March 2 – BEP Mini-Masters

Presented by the Bridgestone America Trust Fund and held inside the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce (3050 Medical Center Pkwy.), the BEP Mini-Masters is a full 18-hole indoor mini-golf tournament featuring holes designed by local companies and organizations. The event begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Food and drinks are provided during the tongue-in-cheek take on the Masters Tournament, and prizes are awarded to the winning team and sponsor with the best designed golf hole. Admission is $200 per team of four, $300 per hole sponsor and $25 per gallery ticket. For more information, visit rutherfordbepf.wordpress.com/mini-masters.

March 2 – Free Trees

The Rutherford County Soil Conservation District is giving away five bare-root seedlings (a mix of silky dogwood, redbud and beauty berry) to all area landowners on a first-come basis at The Farmers Market (315 John R. Rice Blvd.) from 9–11 a.m. Thursday, March 2. For more information, call (615) 893-9295, ext. 3.

March 2 and 16 – Mayday Brewery Presents Open Mic Night

Mayday Brewery invites local musicians to come show off their talent in the Mayday Tasting Room (521 Old Salem Rd.) on the first and third Thursday evening of every month from 6–8 p.m. Admission is free and is open to any musician wanting to play. Each musician has the opportunity to play for 10–12 minutes. In addition to the new open mic event, Mayday has a tradition of unveiling a new small-batch beer every Thursday. My Roots Curbside Culinary food truck is also onsite every Thursday selling their delicious freshly prepared food for the music lovers. For more information, find Mayday Brewery on Facebook.

March 3 – Wine at the Wetlands

The Discovery Center (502 SE Broad St.) hosts the 4th annual Wine at the Wetlands on Friday, March 3, a wine tasting event presented by Charlie Patel and Stones River Total Beverages. Wine at the Wetlands features more than 150 exceptional local and crafted wines, whiskies, bourbons and brandies provided by Stones River Total Beverages from 5:30–8:30 p.m. with Alex Belew Catering providing hors d’oeuvres. Guests can visit 14 stations throughout the museum with experts providing details about each wine along with a mark-your-favorite wine guide. For tickets or more information, visit explorethedc.org/wine.

March 3 – Oaklands Mansion Exhibit After Hours

Join Oaklands Mansion (900 N. Maney Ave.) from 4–8 p.m. Friday, March 3, for a special “Exhibit After Hours” of the Wedding Dresses Through the Decades exhibit. Step back in time and see the common threads that weave together the lives of women through the decades from Middle Tennessee and across the country. View over 50 gowns on exhibit. Admission to the exhibit is $10 per person. For more information, contact (615) 893-0022 or mb@OaklandsMansion.org, or visit oaklandsmansion.org.



March 3 and 4 – Lone Star Rodeo

Tennessee Miller Coliseum (304 W. Thompson Ln.) hosts the Lone Star Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. Contest events include Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Cowgirl’s Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing and Brahma Bull Riding. Added attractions include a Best Dressed Cowboy and Cowgirl Contest for kids 10 and under and hilarious rodeo clown Mighty Mike Wentworth. Stalls, shavings and hookups can be reserved. For more information, contact (270) 269-6000 or visit lonestarrodeocompany.com/murfreesboro.html. Tickets can be purchased at the door or with Rutherford County School Resource Officers.

March 3 and 4 – 90th Anniversary Stones River Celebration

On March 3, 1927, the U.S. Congress passed an act that established Stones River National Military Park. Join Stones River National Battlefield (1563 N. Thompson Ln.) in celebrating 90 years of sharing the unique resources and stories of the park with the public on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. Enjoy a birthday cake cutting at 1 p.m. March 3 and special programs throughout the weekend. For more information, find a Stones River National Battlefield 90th Anniversary Celebration page on Facebook.

March 4 – Annual Mardi Paws Masquerade Ball

Laissez les bons temps rouler! This year’s Mardi Paws Masquerade Ball at Stones River Country Club (1830 NW Broad St.) will be held Saturday, March 4, from 6–9 p.m. with a night of dining, dancing and music. For more information, find a Facebook event page for the Annual Mardi Paws Masquerade Ball.

March 4 – Come and See at Trinity United Methodist

“Come and See” special guest, multiple Grammy Award-winning producer-songwriter-guitarist Gordon Kennedy at Trinity United Methodist Church (2303 Jones Blvd.) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, with free refreshments and snacks at 5 p.m. Kennedy is known for co-writing Eric Clapton’s hit song “Change the World” as well as hits for Garth Brooks, Peter Frampton, Don Henley, Bonnie Raitt, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood and Ricky Skaggs. Gordon shares his songs and stories about his life in the music business before he goes out on a major tour with Peter Frampton next month. “Come and See” is a unique, brand new, “come as you are” contemporary service featuring uplifting and inspiring music and messages about love, peace, compassion and forgiveness. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no communion, offertory or normal church routines. For more information, contact (941) 223-0936 or visit facebook.com/trinityumcboro.

March 4 – McFadden Mustang Merchant Madness

Shop local merchants at McFadden School’s (221 Bridge Rd.) first entrepreneurial vendor fair at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Admission is free. A list of participating vendors can be found at facebook.com/groups/mcfaddenpto. For more information, contact president@mcfaddenpto.org.

March 4 – Family Trivia Night

Trivia Night at Middle Tennessee Christian School (100 E. MTCS Rd.) is a family-friendly event, geared to raise funds for the Band and Chorus programs at MTCS. The event consists of 10 rounds of 10 questions beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. For more information, contact (615) 893-0601 or mtcscougars.org.

March 5 – Orpheus Finale Concert

Some of the country’s finest young vocal talent (ages 19 to 30) compete for cash awards totaling more than $19,000 at the Orpheus Finale Concert at MTSU’s Hinton Music Hall in the Wright Music Building beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Some of the top colleges, universities, and conservatories are represented. For over 20 years, the Orpheus Competition has helped propel previous winners to very successful careers, including performances at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Under the sponsorship of the Middle Tennessee Choral Society and MTSU School of Music, it is one of the most highly acclaimed competitions of its kind with the help of Dr. Raphael Bundage, director of choral activities at the MTSU School of Music and artistic director of the Orpheus competition, along with Kay Garrison, general manager of the Choral Society. Tickets are available at mtchoralsociety.org as well as at the door. For more information, contact (615) 898-2493 or (615) 893-6527.

March 6–8 – Bluebird in the Boro

Enjoy the Bluebird in the Boro Concert Series at Mayday Brewery (521 Old Salem Rd.) at 6 p.m. nightly March 6–8. Tickets are $100 per day and benefit The Residence at Alive Hospice. Meet the songwriters behind the hits and enjoy dinner, drinks and music (included with ticket). The lineup will feature Dylan Altman and Marshall Altman on Monday, Doug Johnson on Tuesday and Tim James, Dan Couch and Rivers Rutherford on Wednesday. For more information, contact (615) 346-8698 or blove@alivehospice.org, or visit alivehospice.org/support-us/special-events/bluebird-in-the-boro.

March 8 – Heroes Breakfast Celebration

The Heroes Breakfast Celebration will honor former State Rep. John Hood at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at The Grove at Williamson Place (3250 Wilkinson Pk.). In partnership with the American Red Cross, this breakfast features Keynote Speaker Dave Sanderson. When US Airways Flight 1549 or “The Miracle on the Hudson” ditched into the Hudson River on Jan. 15, 2009, Sanderson was the last passenger off the back of the plane, and he was largely responsible for the well-being and safety of others, risking his own life in frigid water to help other passengers off the plane. That experience profoundly changed his life and today he travels the globe sharing his inspirational and motivational messages to help people make a difference in how they do business and live their lives. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact (615) 893-4272 x 103 or kimberly.lopez@redcross.org.

March 9 – Experience MTCS

Experience Middle Tennessee Christian School (100 E. MTCS Rd.) on Thursday, March 9, by visiting the campus, meeting the teachers and shadowing a student in class from 7:45 a.m.–3 p.m. Each visiting student is hosted by a current MTCS student and gets a true feel for a school day at MTCS. For more information, contact (615) 893-0601 or annabeth.smith@mtcscougars.org, or visit mtcscougars.org.

March 9 – Snack & Learn

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee welcomes everyone to a free series of Snack & Learn from August to October (second Thursday of every month) from 6–7 p.m. at McFadden Community Center (211 Bridge Ave.) as advocates provide an overview of the Health Insurance Marketplace, enrollment periods and the process to enroll for insurance on healthcare.gov including information about eligibility for financial assistance. Light refreshments are served. For more information, contact (423) 535-4358.

March 10 and 11 – SE-YA Book Festival

Join 40 authors of middle grade and young adult literature for panels, meet-and-greets and signings at the free SE-YA book festival, held at the MTSU campus, and open to the community. March 10 is reserved for middle and high school students to meet the authors, hear them speak and interact with them. This is the only YA book festival in the country that has a day entirely devoted to students, and approximately 2,000 young adults have registered so far. Saturday, March 11, is open to the public and will follow a similar format. Authors speak in various panels from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and are even placed in every middle and high school in Rutherford County on March 9. Every student in these schools has the opportunity to hear from at least one of the authors from the festival. For more information, visit seyabookfest.com.

March 11 – Lascassas Spring Fling

Shop and socialize with a diverse selection of vendors offering handmade and homemade items, vintage and antique treasures, local art, home decor, gifts, repurposed items, jewelry, apparel, monogramming and more at Brown’s Store (6605 Lascassas Pike) from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. For more information or to be a vendor, contact (812) 480-7669 or find a event page for Lascassas Spring Fling on Facebook.

March 11 – Kids Closet

The second Saturday of every month, Kids Closet at Riverdale Baptist Church (307 Warrior Dr.) offers free clothing for children from 9 a.m.–12 noon. Recipients must pre-register. Bring picture IDs for each adult along with the names for each child and the child’s birth certificate or report card. For more information, contact (615) 663-0427 or visit riverdalebaptistchurch.net.

March 11 – Jacquelyn Swift Book Signing

Meet local author Jacquelyn Swift at Linebaugh Library (105 W. Vine St.) from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, as Swift sells and signs copies of her book, Monsters: Poetry on How to Bite Back, published in July 2016 by 4-P Publishing. Swift presents communal turmoils that most of us face in our adult lives and debunks them with simple solutions. This book is a step-by-step internal monster hunt that includes great poetry meant to distract you from your own internal drama for a while. Swift further expands her double life as a performance poet by teaching people how to find their stage legs as well as how to find their voice on paper through her workshop series “Fangs: Take a Bite out of Your Stage Fright.” For more information, call (615) 893-4131 or visit linebaugh.org.

March 11 – Amazing Abner Youth Magic Group

Do you want to learn magic? Join The Amazing Abner Youth Magic Group for ages 8–12 at Linebaugh Public Library System (105 W. Vine St.) from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, as the Middle Tennessee Magic Club turns kids into magicians. For more information, find a Youth Magic Group #LinebaughKids event page on Facebook.

March 11 – Spring Style Show

Step into style and walk the runway during an in-store Spring Style Show at Christopher and Banks, located in Stones River Mall, from 1–3 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Contact (615) 907-9770 or find a Spring Style Show at Christopher & Banks event page on Facebook and sign up to be a model.

March 11 – Day of Artistic Celebration

Join Faithful Strokes Art Studio (122 N. Spring St.) for its quarterly day of artistic celebration from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Super Saturday consists of crafts, mini-paintings, kids’ face paintings, ceramic painting, wood, canvas craft options and light refreshments. Admission is $25. For more information, visit faithfulstrokes.com.

March 11 and 12 – Libertarian Party Convention

The Libertarian Party of Tennessee holds its 2017 State Convention at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro on March 11 and 12. Speakers include State Rep. Jeremy Faison, Maury County Commissioner Michael Fulbright, State Rep. Van Huss and Glenn “Kane” Jacobs. Sunday will feature a training session provided by C. Michael Pickens from libertarianleadership.org. Find tickets to the two-day conference on eventbrite.com.



March 13 – Pixar-Themed Trivia

BrainBlast presents a special night of Pixar-themed trivia at Nacho’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13. The first-place team will receive a $150 prize. Nacho’s is located at 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. For more information, visit brainblastentertainment.com or email brainblastthemenight@gmail.com.

March 14 – Business After Hours

Business After Hours is an informal, social networking event designed to connect you with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Bring plenty of business cards and be prepared to mingle at Ferguson Enterprises (540 New Salem Hwy.) beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Admission is $5 for Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for future members. No registration is required.

March. 16 – The Connection, Business Networking at Mayday

The Connection: An Evening of Professional Networking and Business Brainstorming will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at Mayday Brewery, 521 Old Salem Rd. All Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and professionals are welcome to attend this casual, no-obligation event, where they can meet other small business owners and tap into one another’s experience and energy. An open roundtable discussion will encourage participation from those in attendance, asking them to articulate their vision for their business and calling for examples of some of the business challenges and solutions they are experiencing. The series will continue the third Thursday of each month.

March 17 – Mayday Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Party

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mayday Brewery (521 Old Salem Rd.) with great live music and green beer from 12 noon–10 p.m. Los Lemmings takes the stage at 6 p.m. For more information, find an event page for Mayday Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Party on Facebook.



March 17 – Bald in the Boro

Help benefit the St. Baldrick Foundation, a group that conducts research on childhood cancer, at Bald in the Boro, held at Lanes, Trains and Automobiles Entertainment Depot (450 Butler Dr.) from 4–8 p.m. Friday, March 17. Whether you decide to shave your head, volunteer or donate, come participate in this volunteer-powered charity funding childhood cancer research. For more infomation, visit stbaldricks.org/events/baldintheboro.

March 18 – Yoga Fest

Get fit and relax at the Boro Yoga Fest at Lane Agri Park (315 John Rice Blvd.) from 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. This all-day yoga festival benefits the Prison Yoga Project. For more information, contact boroyogafest@gmail.com, or visit boroyogafest.com or facebook.com/boroyogafest.

March 18 – Be Well Boro Health and Wellness Fair

The Junior League of Murfreesboro invites everyone to the free annual Be Well Boro Health and Wellness Fair at Stones River Mall (1720 Old Fort Pkwy.) from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Consult with local health and wellness providers while receiving an array of services like one-on-one consultation screenings for Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure, blood sugar, hearing loss, posture assessments by Healing Hands Chiropractic, exercise demonstrations by Ufit Personal Training and water therapeutic treatments by Beyond Aquatics. St. Clair Senior Center teaches line dances for low-impact exercise and Arc Rutherford County features craft activities. Other features include Salem Creek Dentistry offering oral cancer screenings alongside educational information from vendors After Breast Cancer, St. Thomas Wellness Center and Code One CPR. Enjoy raffle prizes and fun children’s activities including a kids’ workout by Crossfit Rutherford.

March 18 – Murfreesboro City Schools Job Fair

Murfreesboro City Schools invites teachers to a recruitment fair from 9:30–11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Scales Elementary School (2340 St. Andrews Dr.) to match qualified candidates to the available teaching positions for the 2017–18 school year. Bring multiple résumés, licensure documentation, portfolios and any additional relevant materials including scores as you meet principals, peers and other support and administrators. To be formally considered, complete an online application at cityschools.net and be prepared to interview.



March 18 – Murfreesboro Aviation Poker Run

Murfreesboro Aviation invites qualified pilots, their families and passengers to a flying poker run on Saturday, March 18. Participants fly to Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Warren County, Lebanon and Murfreesboro airports where they randomly choose one card from a standard deck of playing cards. Participants can fly to the airports in any order, as long as the final stop is Murfreesboro Municipal (KMBT). Murfreesboro Aviation hangar will be open to participants along with food and refreshments. At 2:30 p.m. teams present their cards as a poker hand and the best hand wins. Admission is $50 per hand (you may buy more than one hand) with Murfreesboro Aviation adding $250 to the final pot. The winner receives half the money with the other half going to The Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford Country (cacrutherford.org). The Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit agency that serves child abuse victims and drug-endangered children along with their non-offending family members. Advanced registration is required. For more information, contact (615) 494-1900 or fly@BoroAv.com or visit murfreesboroaviation.com/index.php/2017/02/02/murfreesboro-aviation-poker-run-rules-2017/.

March 18 – Mardi Gras Party

Enjoy the 5th Annual Mardi Gras party presented by Pi Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at Occasions Event Center (2349 South Church St.) from 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Proceeds benefit the Omega Manhood Academy. For more information, visit fundly.com/omega-manhood-academy# and contact Sean.

March 18 – Kicking Cancer Soccer Tournament

Having dealt with Stage 4 colon cancer since 2014, Shela now chooses to help others in need. She, her family and sponsors invite you to the 3rd Annual Kicking Cancer Mid-TN Indoor Soccer Tournament Fundraiser at Magic Box (831-A Park Ave.) from 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Festivities include food and drinks, T-shirts and hats for sale, raffle items and a silent auction. For more information, contact (615) 653-2136 or find a Kicking Cancer Mid-TN group on Facebook.

March 18 – Gatsby Party

Get dressed in your fanciest 1920s attire and enjoy food, libations and dancing at the Stones River Country Club (1830 NW Broad St.) from 7 p.m.–midnight on Saturday, March 18. The Gatsby Party benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com or find a Gatsby Party 2017 event page on Facebook.



March 19 – Hearts for Horses

Join Ferrell Hollow Farm Senior Horse Sanctuary for the 2nd Annual HeARTs for Horses Art Auction fundraiser from 12–5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Mayday Brewery (521 Old Salem Rd.) featuring donated art from locally renowned artists including pottery, paintings, assemblage, fibers and hand-bound journals. Enjoy live music, great beer, snacks and a food truck. Ferrell Hollow Farm’s mission is to advocate and care for special needs senior horses that would otherwise be considered at risk of neglect or abuse. For more information, contact lyricmadison@gmail.com or find a Hearts for Horses, Art Auction Fundraiser event page on Facebook.

March 20 – Historical Society Dinner

The Rutherford County Historical Society meets at the Carriage Lane Reception House (337 E. Burton St.) on Monday, March 20, for dinner and “show and tell” from 6–10 p.m. For more information, call (615) 476-7823 or visit rutherfordtnhistory.org.

March 23 – Business Before Hours

This informal, social networking event offers opportunities for business professionals from across Rutherford County to meet at Boys and Girls Club (820 Jones Blvd.) at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23. Admission is $5 for Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for future members. For more information, call (615) 893-5437.

March 26 – Free Clothes and Food

The fourth Sunday of every month the Oakland Park 7th Day Adventist Church (711 N. Maney Ave.) gives away free food and clothes to those in need from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. For more information, call (615) 410-7552.

March 31 and April 1- Boro Garden Show and Party

The 2nd Annual Boro Garden Show at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd.) is a traditional lawn and garden show with lectures, demonstrations, displays and more from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday, March 31. There is a family Garden Party from 7–11 p.m. and the event will continue Saturday, April 1. For more information, call (615) 715-0003 or visit borogardenparty.com.

Tuesdays – Family Game Time

Enjoy Family Game Time at the Linebaugh Public Library (105 W. Vine St.) from 7–9 p.m. each Tuesday, where families can bond over board games. For more information, visit linebaugh.org.

Thursdays – Wine Time Thursdays at The Boutique at StudioC

Come together in fellowship and enjoy a glass of wine after work while exploring the beautiful items at The Boutique at StudioC (201 W. Main St., Suite 206) Thursdays in March from 4:30–6:30 p.m. The Boutique at StudioC donates 100% of all profits to local charities as part of the StudioC brand. For more information, visit facebook.com/theboutiqueatstudioc.