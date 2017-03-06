Southern Soul Assembly Sets Two City Winery Shows

by Bob Paxman

Bayou boogie, Memphis soul and southern-flavored swamp rock merge mightily into one eclectic group known as Southern Soul Assembly. The band of all-star musicians is making a stop in Nashville for a pair of shows at City Winery, Thursday night, March 9, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Southern Soul Assembly is made up of four powerhouse musicians, each with his own distinct style and hailing from a musical hotbed. The combination features Bayou rocker Marc Broussard, Florida-based swamp rocker JJ Grey, New Orleans guitarist Anders Osborne and Memphis singer/songwriter Luther Dickinson, one of the guiding lights behind the North Mississippi Allstars. They’ll perform in an intimate in-the-round setting, sharing their unique chemistry and swapping stories about the Southland.

Southern Soul Assembly made its group debut in 2014, playing to sold-out shows and drawing widespread critical raves. If you like it funky and soulfully Southern, this is definitely the show for you.

For ticket information and more, go to citywinery.com/nashville.