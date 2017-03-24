The Mavericks Bring Their Global Sound to the Ryman

by Bob Paxman

Nashville-based band The Mavericks can rightly be termed a “fusion” act, with its stellar blend of country, Tex-Mex, rockabilly, jazz and even Cuban influences. Lead vocalist Raul Malo has often referred to the band’s sound as “one world” music, certainly a proper designation.

The Mavericks will bring its globally-influenced music to the historic Ryman Auditorium on Friday, April 7. The date marks the band’s first Nashville headlining show in several years.

The foursome of Malo, guitarist Eddie Perez, keyboard player Jerry Dale McFadden and drummer Paul Deakin will come to the Ryman armed with a new album, Brand New Day, set for release on March 31. They’re releasing the new collection independently on their own label. The record finds The Mavericks exploring an eclectic range of musical territory, from the bluegrass-inspired “Rolling Along” to the topically-themed “Easy As It Seems.” As always, the sound is driven by Malo’s Orbison-esque tenor voice and catchy rhythms.

The Mavericks first hit the national landscape as a country act, powered by mid-1990’s successes like “What a Crying Shame” and “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down.” They won back-to-back CMA awards for Vocal Group of the Year in 1995 and 1996, but remained more critical favorites than commercial ones. In the past few years, they’ve come to be widely embraced by the Americana world, winning Best Duo or Group of the Year at the 2015 Americana Honors & Awards show.

Tickets are still available for the April 7 concert. For more information, visit ryman.com.