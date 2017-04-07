April 2017

The Avenue
BORO FONDO FESTIVAL
Three-day bike and music fest returns to Murfreesboro, April 20–22.

THE ZOMBIES
Fifty years after its recording, band performs legendary Odessey and Oracle album at TPAC this month.

WELCOME TO THAI TOWN
April 29 Thai-Lao Food Fair celebrates Southeast Asian food and culture in Rutherford County.

SAFETY FIRST
Local Truck Driver Institute partners with Truckers Against Trafficking initiative.

SPORTS FOR ALL
Endure Athletics offers area homeless children life skills via the opportunity to participate in sports.

___ IN EVERY ISSUE ___

EVENTS
THIS MONTH
Music Mingle, Pioneer Days, Tai Chi Day and more!

SOUNDS
LOCAL CONCERTS
Harper and the Bears; Judas East and more!

Record Store Day

Elton John Tribute Band

Album Reviews:
Meth Dad
Root Road

Living
GARDENING
Helping your plants to flourish

ART
BORO ART CRAWL
Features works from Bill Barnes, Carol Berning and many other local artists

THEATER
A Murder is Announced

A Streetcar Named Desire

MOVIES
Life
Kong: Skull Island

LIVING ROOM CINEMA
The art of deception—in art

NEWS
ADVENTURES AT ASHWOOD COVE
Family tests survival skills during bomb scare

HIGHER EDUCATION
Tennessee Reconnect makes community college free.

NAVIGATING THE SYSTEM
The Abyss: Arrest warrants active for ten percent of population

BUSINESS BUZZ
Shangri-La; Veda’s Flowers; Taco John’s; PhatKaps

SPORTS
MTSU SPORTS
Blue Raiders win another first round NCAA game but fall in second round to Butler.

Sports Talk
Some inspirational athletes

OPINION
THE STOCKARD REPORT
Family files lawsuit against Rutherford Juvenile Detention.

VIEWS OF A CONSERVATIVE
Where is the proof that Russians hacked DNC server?

MONEY PULSE
Homebuying tips

