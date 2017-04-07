April 2017

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

FEATURES

BORO FONDO FESTIVAL

Three-day bike and music fest returns to Murfreesboro, April 20–22.

THE ZOMBIES

Fifty years after its recording, band performs legendary Odessey and Oracle album at TPAC this month.

WELCOME TO THAI TOWN

April 29 Thai-Lao Food Fair celebrates Southeast Asian food and culture in Rutherford County.

SAFETY FIRST

Local Truck Driver Institute partners with Truckers Against Trafficking initiative.

SPORTS FOR ALL

Endure Athletics offers area homeless children life skills via the opportunity to participate in sports.

___ IN EVERY ISSUE ___

EVENTS

THIS MONTH

Music Mingle, Pioneer Days, Tai Chi Day and more!

SOUNDS

LOCAL CONCERTS

Harper and the Bears; Judas East and more!

Record Store Day

Elton John Tribute Band

Album Reviews:

Meth Dad

Root Road

Living

GARDENING

Helping your plants to flourish

ART

BORO ART CRAWL

Features works from Bill Barnes, Carol Berning and many other local artists

THEATER

A Murder is Announced

A Streetcar Named Desire

MOVIES

Life

Kong: Skull Island

LIVING ROOM CINEMA

The art of deception—in art

NEWS

ADVENTURES AT ASHWOOD COVE

Family tests survival skills during bomb scare

HIGHER EDUCATION

Tennessee Reconnect makes community college free.

NAVIGATING THE SYSTEM

The Abyss: Arrest warrants active for ten percent of population

BUSINESS BUZZ

Shangri-La; Veda’s Flowers; Taco John’s; PhatKaps

SPORTS

MTSU SPORTS

Blue Raiders win another first round NCAA game but fall in second round to Butler.

Sports Talk

Some inspirational athletes

OPINION

THE STOCKARD REPORT

Family files lawsuit against Rutherford Juvenile Detention.

VIEWS OF A CONSERVATIVE

Where is the proof that Russians hacked DNC server?

MONEY PULSE

Homebuying tips