by Dylan Skye Aycock

Following its return last month, Bonhoeffer’s is gearing up for an end-of-the-semester bash April 20 from 8–10 p.m. The new venue, located in Real Life Community Church at 2022 E. Main St., will welcome local acts Harper and the Bears, Grand Transit and Allison Drive. Follow Bonhoeffer’s on Twitter and Instagram @bonhoeffers to stay up to date on future events, or visit bonhoeffers.weebly.com for more information.