Boro Art Crawl Is Back, April 14 Event Features Work from Bill Barnes, Carol Berning and Many Others

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The April Boro Art Crawl will take place on Friday, April 14, from 6–9 p.m. in and around the city’s Public Square.

Murfreesboro’s Art Committee and the Center for the Arts are co-sponsoring student art contests. Art from students competing in the Murfreesboro City Schools competition will have their art showing during the Crawl in the Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda. The art from young artists from both the city and county competitions will go on to an all-county competition at MTSU in May. These contests are open to kindergarten through high school students.

Meanwhile, the Center for the Arts will feature the work of Carol Berning with an exhibition entitled From Vietnam to Tennessee. Her art features photos of her life in Tennessee beside portraits of children based on snapshots her husband took while stationed in Vietnam in 1968 when he was serving during the war.

Moxie Art Supply and Gallery is back to full operating hours and continuing to support local artists. During the April Art Crawl Moxie hosts work from the MTSU photo department in its gallery, with Bill Barnes and Frank Baugh also showing in the store.

This store not only supplies artists with art-making products, but its staff works hard to support the local art community by stocking special requested items, sponsoring local art contests and events, sharing their knowledge and, most of all, encouraging artists to keep developing their skills and evolving.

VNTG, Green Dragon, Liquid Smoke, Dreamingincolor, Quinn’s Mercantile, Sugaree’s, L & L Contractors, Funtiques, Let’s Make Wine, Simply Pure Sweets, The Boutique at Studio C, Trendy Pieces, Bella’s Boutique, The Write Impression, Murfreesboro Art League, Mayday Brewery, Bradley Academy, Earth Experience, The Gavel and Daffodilly Design are some of the other locations featuring new and established regional artists during the event.

For more information about the Boro Art Crawl, visit boroartcrawl.com or facebook.com/boroartcrawl.

View the official April Art Crawl Map here.