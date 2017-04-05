Nashville Praise Symphony – Sat, April 29 @ St. Mark’s UMC

by Steve Morley

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Nashville Praise Symphony will bring its rousing and inspirational sound to Murfreesboro for the only time this year as the 50-piece orchestra wraps its 2016–2017 season at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (1267 N. Rutherford Blvd.).

The NPS, directed by internationally known arranger/orchestrator and music leader Camp Kirkland, applies its extraordinary virtuosity to a repertoire dominated by hymns both classic and contemporary, along with patriotic favorites and special instrumental features. Augmented by a rhythm section consisting of electric guitar, bass and drum kit, the NPS offers the power and grandeur expected of any big-city symphony along with a versatility that allows for a broadly appealing presentation.

Every area performance by the Nashville Praise Symphony is free to the public but doubles as a free-will fundraiser for various ministries. Donations made at the Murfreesboro concert will benefit Woodbury-based Renewed Life Ministries Outreach, an organization helping restore men detoured by ongoing life struggles. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.