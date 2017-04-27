Unsigned Only Songwriting Competition Offers Chance to Break Into the Industry

by Bob Paxman

Have an original song that needs to be heard? Here’s a chance to get that song out there. Unsigned Only, an online music competition, creates a great opportunity for aspiring songwriters of all genres to present their songs to an all-star panel of judges. Plus, there are some fabulous prizes available for the winners, ranging from cash to gear and services.

Songwriters can enter online at unsignedonly.com for $35 a song. Songwriting categories include Adult Contemporary, Country, EDM, R&B/Hip-Hop and Rock. The 2017 judging panel features an A-List group of Aimee Mann, Montgomery Gentry, Delbert McClinton, Sammy Hagar, MercyMe, The Struts and others.

You must make your submissions by Friday, April 28. Winners will be announced in early September.