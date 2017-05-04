Bubba Sparxxx and Struggle Jennings – Sat, 5/20 @ TEMPT

by Bracken Mayo

“I didn’t choose to rhyme, rhymin’ chose me,” raps Southern rap pioneer Bubba Sparxxx, who’s been doing his thing for 20 years now. The Georgia product scored a gold record with 2001’s Dark Days, Bright Nights, and created the top-selling Ms. New Booty product. After some time out of the spotlight, Sparxxx is back, and will appear at Tempt with Struggle Jennings—a rising Southern rap artist in his own right, and a grandson of Waylon—on Saturday, May 20. Find tickets on eventbrite.com.