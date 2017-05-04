The Avenue
May 2017

FEATURES:

Jazzfest
The annual celebration of jazz returns to the Murfreesboro Square May 5–6.

Bike Walk Murfreesboro
New advocacy group wants to create a safe environment for local pedestrian and cycle traffic.

From India with Love
Pastor John Spurgeon has made it his mission to minister to the inmates of Murfreesboro.

Black Holler
Middle Tennessee filmmaking team debuts proudly cheesy and campy movie.

Farewell Reggie Upshaw
One of the all-time great Blue Raiders talks with the Pulse before leaving Murfreesboro.

IN EVERY ISSUE:

Community Events
Renaissance Fest, Healing Field, Barfield Beach party, and more!

Sounds

Local Concerts
Bubba Sparxxx, Hoodoo Men and more!

Music Notes
Uncle Dave Macon Days 2017 award winners announced
Pattypalooza brings music to Lascassas May 27

Album Reviews
Blue Matches
Maybe April

Food

Restaurant Review
The Hoof

Recipe
Berries on Baguette with with Balsamic

Gardening
Companion Planting

Movies
Free Fire
Ghosts in the Shell

Living Room Cinema
Robert Mapplethorpe

News

Right to Detain?
Family objects to long holding period

Navigating the System: Part 10
Pleads and crowds in general sessions

Business Buzz
Jack’s Place, Kitchen Fresh, EscapePoint, Two-Tone

Art

Exhibit
MTSU student works at Murfree Gallery

Theater
Little Shop of Horrors at Center for the Arts

Sports

Blaze Warrior Challenge
5K and 10K to raise funds for Blackman High JROTC building

Sports Talk
Titans select Corey Davis with their first-round NFL draft pick.

Opinion

The Stockard Report
State Rep. Sparks just won’t quit in his celebration of racism.

Views of a Conservative
Neither U.S. nor North Korea want war with each other.

Money Pulse
More Homebuyer Tips

Live Exceptionally . . . Well
Are you settling, or setting the standard?

