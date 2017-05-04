by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

FEATURES:

Jazzfest

The annual celebration of jazz returns to the Murfreesboro Square May 5–6.

Bike Walk Murfreesboro

New advocacy group wants to create a safe environment for local pedestrian and cycle traffic.

From India with Love

Pastor John Spurgeon has made it his mission to minister to the inmates of Murfreesboro.

Black Holler

Middle Tennessee filmmaking team debuts proudly cheesy and campy movie.

Farewell Reggie Upshaw

One of the all-time great Blue Raiders talks with the Pulse before leaving Murfreesboro.

IN EVERY ISSUE:

Community Events

Renaissance Fest, Healing Field, Barfield Beach party, and more!

Sounds

Local Concerts

Bubba Sparxxx, Hoodoo Men and more!

Music Notes

Uncle Dave Macon Days 2017 award winners announced

Pattypalooza brings music to Lascassas May 27

Album Reviews

Blue Matches

Maybe April

Food

Restaurant Review

The Hoof

Recipe

Berries on Baguette with with Balsamic

Gardening

Companion Planting

Movies

Free Fire

Ghosts in the Shell

Living Room Cinema

Robert Mapplethorpe

News

Right to Detain?

Family objects to long holding period

Navigating the System: Part 10

Pleads and crowds in general sessions

Business Buzz

Jack’s Place, Kitchen Fresh, EscapePoint, Two-Tone

Art

Exhibit

MTSU student works at Murfree Gallery

Theater

Little Shop of Horrors at Center for the Arts

Sports

Blaze Warrior Challenge

5K and 10K to raise funds for Blackman High JROTC building

Sports Talk

Titans select Corey Davis with their first-round NFL draft pick.

Opinion

The Stockard Report

State Rep. Sparks just won’t quit in his celebration of racism.

Views of a Conservative

Neither U.S. nor North Korea want war with each other.

Money Pulse

More Homebuyer Tips

Live Exceptionally . . . Well

Are you settling, or setting the standard?