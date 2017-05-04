FEATURES:
Jazzfest
The annual celebration of jazz returns to the Murfreesboro Square May 5–6.
Bike Walk Murfreesboro
New advocacy group wants to create a safe environment for local pedestrian and cycle traffic.
From India with Love
Pastor John Spurgeon has made it his mission to minister to the inmates of Murfreesboro.
Black Holler
Middle Tennessee filmmaking team debuts proudly cheesy and campy movie.
Farewell Reggie Upshaw
One of the all-time great Blue Raiders talks with the Pulse before leaving Murfreesboro.
IN EVERY ISSUE:
Community Events
Renaissance Fest, Healing Field, Barfield Beach party, and more!
Sounds
Local Concerts
Bubba Sparxxx, Hoodoo Men and more!
Music Notes
Uncle Dave Macon Days 2017 award winners announced
Pattypalooza brings music to Lascassas May 27
Album Reviews
Blue Matches
Maybe April
Food
Recipe
Berries on Baguette with with Balsamic
Gardening
Companion Planting
Movies
Free Fire
Ghosts in the Shell
Living Room Cinema
Robert Mapplethorpe
News
Right to Detain?
Family objects to long holding period
Navigating the System: Part 10
Pleads and crowds in general sessions
Business Buzz
Jack’s Place, Kitchen Fresh, EscapePoint, Two-Tone
Art
Exhibit
MTSU student works at Murfree Gallery
Theater
Little Shop of Horrors at Center for the Arts
Sports
Blaze Warrior Challenge
5K and 10K to raise funds for Blackman High JROTC building
Sports Talk
Titans select Corey Davis with their first-round NFL draft pick.
Opinion
The Stockard Report
State Rep. Sparks just won’t quit in his celebration of racism.
Views of a Conservative
Neither U.S. nor North Korea want war with each other.
Money Pulse
More Homebuyer Tips
Live Exceptionally . . . Well
Are you settling, or setting the standard?