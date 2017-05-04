Pattypalooza Brings Music and BBQ to Lascassas May 27

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Plan a short drive to Lascassas for this year’s Pattypalooza, a full day of music and barbecue, on Saturday, May 27. The rain-or-shine event features festival favorites, including Music City Dixieland Band, Snakehips, Power Play, Doc-In-A-Box, Salty Dawgs and hit songwriter Walter Egan (“Magnet and Steel”), as well as newcomers Smoke Screen, the Deplorables and Calico Coast.

Pattypalooza kicks off at 11 a.m. and will conclude with a headlining set by Nashville-based duo Marvin and Gentry at 7 p.m.

Although the festival remains a free event, this year’s featured charity is the Alzheimer’s Association, and donations are encouraged.

According to organizers, personal instruments, lawn chairs, coolers and canopies are all welcome at the event, which will be held at Maplewood Stables, 9499 Cainsville Pike, Lascassas.

For more information, visit pattypalooza.com.