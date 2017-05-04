Priyanka Modi, Group of MTSU Students Show Artwork at Murfree Gallery

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

British photographer and designer Priyanka Modi has been selected by professors at Middle Tennessee State University to present her photographic series Temporary Memories in a spring 2017 group show at the Murfree Art Gallery in Murfreesboro, on display through May 8. The Murfree Art Gallery is located in the Property Assessor’s office in room 218 on the second floor of the Rutherford County Office Building, at 319 N. Maple St. A reception will be held from 3–4 p.m., Friday, May 5.

Temporary Memories is a series of 10 triptych-like environmental portraits that document the various environments and atmospheres one could experience at a range of eateries in the Murfreesboro-Nashville area while reflecting upon the ideas of memory-making events in daily life. The photographs are a composition of old photographic materials mixed with digital output that provide an insightful commentary on the medium.

Born in Britain, Priyanka moved to the U.S. in 2010 and has since earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design from East Tennessee State University. Her passion for photography led her to return to college and pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in photography from Middle Tennessee State University. She aims to produce designs that are beautiful yet functional and photography that provides commentary on topics of issue.

This show also includes students from or affiliated with the MTSU Department of Art. This includes Iska Frosh, Chris Banyai, Kara Stallings, Marissa Skinner, Tanner Pancake, Meghan Kreger and Amy Maggard. The variety of their work includes acrylic, encaustic, mixed media, monotype, oils, pastels and wood block.

All Murfree Art Gallery exhibits, receptions, and other related events are open to the public.

For more information on the MTSU Department of Art and Murfree Art Gallery, visit mtsu.edu/art or contact eric.snyder@mtsu.edu or jonathan.trundle@mtsu.edu. For more information about Priyanka Modi, visit priyankamodi.com.