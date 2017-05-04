Renaissance Fest Back for Another May

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is back. Every May the village of Covington Glen, nestled in the Medieval hills betwixt Murfreesboro and Franklin, hosts the event, drawing fairies, pirates, knights and ladies from near and far.

The festival opens from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in May, plus Memorial Day.

Festivities include jousting, turkey legs, man-powered rides, costumes, shows, music, deep-fried Oreos and other popular snacks from the Old World, castle tours, mazes and more. Catch music from the Secret Commonwealth, Paulo Garbanzo the juggler, the queen’s knighting ceremony, a bird show, comedy from Axl the Sot and lots of other performers and merchants.

For tickets and more information, visit tnrenfest.com.