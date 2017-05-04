The Avenue
Art Community Events Get Outside Theater

Renaissance Fest Back for Another May

by

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is back. Every May the village of Covington Glen, nestled in the Medieval hills betwixt Murfreesboro and Franklin, hosts the event, drawing fairies, pirates, knights and ladies from near and far.

The festival opens from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in May, plus Memorial Day.

The Secret Commonwealth will return for the 2017 Tennessee Renaissance Festival

The Secret Commonwealth will return for the 2017 Tennessee Renaissance Festival

 

Festivities include jousting, turkey legs, man-powered rides, costumes, shows, music, deep-fried Oreos and other popular snacks from the Old World, castle tours, mazes and more. Catch music from the Secret Commonwealth, Paulo Garbanzo the juggler, the queen’s knighting ceremony, a bird show, comedy from Axl the Sot and lots of other performers and merchants.

For tickets and more information, visit tnrenfest.com.

Ren ladies

armoredJoust

Share/Bookmark

About the Author

The Murfreesboro Pulse, Middle Tennessee's Source for Art, Entertainment and Culture News. murfreesboropulse@yahoo.com

Posted: Thursday, May 4th, 2017 at 2:50 pm — Filed Under: Art, Community Events, Get Outside, Theater

Leave a Facebook comment

5 Comments

  • sissy floyd

    I look forward every May where I can go. I love going its very entertament

    Comment May 4, 2017 @ 11:31 am

  • Patsy Tucker

    Can’t wait to go!!!

    Comment May 4, 2017 @ 1:58 pm

  • Carol mcgough

    Hope.i win the free tickets on Facebook cuz this year will.be the first time i ever been and my boyfriends family is going and wanting me to go with them

    Comment May 4, 2017 @ 7:57 pm

  • Betty Whitfield

    Always wanted to go to this, Maybe this will be the year that we can.

    Comment May 4, 2017 @ 10:57 pm

  • Tina mooney

    I can’t wait to see this!

    Comment May 4, 2017 @ 11:24 pm

Leave a comment

SmoopysVintageBicycles
Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra
Cinespire: Photography, Videography, Editing, Film Making: 615-427-1459
Camilles
Ascent