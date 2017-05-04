Try Some Fresh Strawberries on Toasted Baguette with Goat Cheese and Balsamic

by Chantell Kennedy-Shehan

Strawberries . . . the sweet little red fruit we all know and love. Here in the South, strawberries indicate the start of a wonderful spring season. Locally there are numerous berry patches where you can pick the freshest strawberries money can buy. Rutherford County boasts at least three, with many more in surrounding counties.

Many expect to see numerous strawberries at area farmers markets soon as well, as they are the first fruit to ripen in the Tennessee area. I can see it now, just as I witnessed last year at the Main Street Saturday Market on the Square: children walking around or riding in their strollers with tiny little hands full of berries, stuffing their cheeks full.

As the season is already here, I know I cannot wait to get my hands on some for a fresh local treat!

Strawberry fun facts

– Strawberries are unique, as they are the only fruit with seeds (that aren’t even technically seeds . . .) on the outside.

– Additionally, strawberries are technically not even berries. They are more closely linked to the rose family.

– The U.S is by far the largest producer of the fruit. Every state grows them, but as far as mass production, approximately 75 percent of them are grown in California.

– Strawberries do not ripen after picking, so make sure to eat them quick!

– The extras freeze well and can be made into nutritious smoothies.

Simple Strawberry Bruschetta

French Baguette, cut into thin slices

plain or honeyed goat cheese

strawberries

balsamic glaze

Lightly grill or toast baguette slices. Spread cooled crostini with softened goat cheese. Top goat cheese with sliced strawberries and drizzle with a touch of balsamic glaze.

~~

For strawberry picking in the area, check out:

Batey Farms

3250 Wilkinson Pike

(615) 995-4025

P & P Strawberry Farm

2841 E. Jefferson Pike, Lascassas

(615) 895-4708

Valley Home Farm

310 Potts Rd, Wartrace

(931) 389-6470