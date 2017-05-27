China Lights
Art Community Events Get Outside

Vibrant China Lights Display Illuminates Fairgrounds Nashville

by

The Nashville Fairgrounds hosts China Lights, a spectacular celebration of light displays, through June 11. This tribute to the rich art, history and culture of China resembles lantern festivals in China that date back to more than 4,000 years ago.

Featuring exquisite lantern sculptures, traditional stage performances, beautiful art and delicious cuisine, the magical, vibrant display is fun for the entire family.

China Lights (5)

The China Lights exhibit includes hand-painted lanterns that were created exclusively for the festival, with some displays up to 300 feet long and over two stories tall.

A nightly mini dragon parade allows audience participation, and colorful lantern sculptures include pandas, safari animals, fish, a massive dragon, birds and even dinosaurs.

China Lights (9)

Enjoy archways filled with flower lanterns and walkways with giant tulips. Visitors can see incredible feats including jar balancing, kicking bowls on a rolling board, martial arts, umbrella juggling and an impressive face-changing artist.

China Lights (7)

China Lights will illuminate the Fairgrounds Nashville through June 11. The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays (closed Mondays); a kick-off parade launches each night at 6:15 p.m. and stage performances are at 6:30 and 8 p.m. each night, with an additional performance Fridays through Sundays at 9 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit chinalightstn.com.

China Lights (6)

Share/Bookmark

About the Author

The Murfreesboro Pulse, Middle Tennessee's Source for Art, Entertainment and Culture News. murfreesboropulse@yahoo.com

Posted: Saturday, May 27th, 2017 at 10:42 am — Filed Under: Art, Community Events, Get Outside

Leave a Facebook comment

Leave a comment

Cinespire: Photography, Videography, Editing, Film Making: 615-427-1459
SmoopysVintageBicycles
Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra
Camilles