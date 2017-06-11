Glade City Rounders Join Larry Stephenson Band at Bluegrass Underground

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Bluegrass Underground, the world’s premiere bluegrass concert series in a cave, welcomes the Glade City Rounders for its Saturday, June 17, show.

The Middle Tennessee-based Glade City Rounders specialize in string band and jug blues tunes and are well known in the Murfreesboro area for their high-energy live shows and musical virtuosity.

The Rounders join the Larry Stephenson Band for the performance.

The Larry Stephenson Band has entertained audiences for over 25 years, including numerous performances on the Grand Ole Opry, RFD-TV and many more headlining concerts. The band has received critical acclaim for their numerous bluegrass and Gospel albums over the years; the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America named the 2015 release by the The Larry Stephenson Band Pull Your Savior In its album of the year winner that year.

Find more information on Bluegrass Underground at bluegrassunderground.com, or enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the June 17 concert.