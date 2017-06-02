by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Features:

Road to Bonnaroo

Creature Comfort earns a chanceto play 2017 Bonnaroo set.

Just Drum

Everybody Drum Some hosts drumming event at Old Fort Park for Make Music Day, June 21.

Sunnyside Farms

Area family agriculture business grows in the light of faith.

Take Your Dog to Work Day

Get Bark to Work! Take Your Dog to Work Day is June 23.

Save the Wetlands

Neighbors protest town home development near Oaklands Park.

Miracle Field

Rubberized turf allows all to play ball.

SubacuåticoLocal photographer explores underwater Caribbean community.

In Every Issue:

Events

This Month: June 2017

Balloon Fest, Ride4Tay, Farmers’ Markets, and more!

Sounds

Local Concerts

1/2 Watt Astronaut

Jake Leg Stompers

Music Notes

International Folk Fest

Music Tree

Wartrace Music Fest

Album Reviews

Boomstick;

The Jewel Machine

Living

Gardening

Composting and Vermicomposting

Art

Theater

Legally Blonde the Musical

Arsenic and Old Lace

Book

Caius and the Great Troll Adventure

Display

Cultural Arts Murfreesboro completes first community mural

Exhibits

Boro Art Crawl is back, June 9.

Movies

Reviews

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Alien: Covenant

Living Room Cinema

Representation

News

Navigating the System

Packed DUI and suspended license dockets

Business Buzz

Champy’s Chicken; Ichiban; Heart of Vinyl; Cup Pop

Food

Restaurant

Jazzmatazz

Recipe

Summer Fruit Salad with Prosciutto and Balsamic Dressing

Opinion

The Stockard Report

Another Arnold supporter fired.

Views of a Conservative

Some believe murder victim Seth Rich was Wikileaks source.

Money Pulse

Bankruptcy and home financing

Live Exceptionally . . . Well

Staycation

Sports

Blue Raiders

Four have NFL shot

Sports Talk

Preds make Stanley Cup final round