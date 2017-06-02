China Lights
Current Issue Fashion

June 2017

by

Features:

Road to Bonnaroo
Creature Comfort earns a chanceto play 2017 Bonnaroo set.

Just Drum
Everybody Drum Some hosts drumming event at Old Fort Park for Make Music Day, June 21.

Sunnyside Farms
Area family agriculture business grows in the light of faith.

Take Your Dog to Work Day
Get Bark to Work! Take Your Dog to Work Day is June 23.

Save the Wetlands
Neighbors protest town home development near Oaklands Park.

Miracle Field
Rubberized turf allows all to play ball.

SubacuåticoLocal photographer explores underwater Caribbean community.

 

In Every Issue:

Events

This Month: June 2017
Balloon Fest, Ride4Tay, Farmers’ Markets, and more!

Sounds

Local Concerts
1/2 Watt Astronaut
Jake Leg Stompers

Music Notes
International Folk Fest
Music Tree
Wartrace Music Fest

Album Reviews
Boomstick;
The Jewel Machine

Living

Gardening
Composting and Vermicomposting

Art

Theater
Legally Blonde the Musical
Arsenic and Old Lace

Book
Caius and the Great Troll Adventure

Display
Cultural Arts Murfreesboro completes first community mural

Exhibits
Boro Art Crawl is back, June 9.

Movies

Reviews
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Alien: Covenant 

Living Room Cinema
Representation

News 

Navigating the System
Packed DUI and suspended license dockets

Business Buzz
Champy’s Chicken; Ichiban; Heart of Vinyl; Cup Pop

Food

Restaurant
Jazzmatazz

Recipe
Summer Fruit Salad with Prosciutto and Balsamic Dressing

Opinion

The Stockard Report
Another Arnold supporter fired.

Views of a Conservative
Some believe murder victim Seth Rich was Wikileaks source.

Money Pulse
Bankruptcy and home financing

Live Exceptionally . . . Well
Staycation

Sports

Blue Raiders
Four have NFL shot

Sports Talk
Preds make Stanley Cup final round

