by Norbert Thiemann

These selections reveal some unique perspectives about rock bands and their representation from the sources themselves. Each film features a mentor who helped navigate the careers of popular musicians from as early as the 1960s onward.

Danny Says (2015) is a documentary directed by Brendan Toller. Danny Fields migrated to Greenwich Village in the 1960s and soon discovered his love for the art and music taking place there. Following his jobs as a teen magazine editor and a radio personality, he was hired to scout and represent bands like MC5 and The Stooges for Elektra Records. Danny Says references a song that The Ramones wrote about him.



Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon (2013) is a documentary directed by Beth Aala and Mike Myers. Shep Gordon found himself immersed in the music culture from his unforeseen encounters with Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin at a Hollywood hotel. From that endorsement he started representing Alice Cooper, followed by several others in the worlds of music, film and television.



24 Hour Party People (2002) is directed by Michael Winterbottom. This stylish film is about Tony Wilson, who helped usher in a wave of punk and post-punk bands after his profound experience of seeing the Sex Pistols live. Most notable for Wilson was Joy Division, which he signed to his Factory Records label in Manchester, England. 24 Hour Party People has all of the sensibilities of a great rock film, and on that level is very enjoyable.