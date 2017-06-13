Take Your Dog to Dinner: Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Murfreesboro

Many Murfreesboro-area eateries have an outdoor seating area where well-mannered pets may keep their humans company.
Dog-Friendly Restaurants:
The Alley on Main
Blue Coast Burrito
The Boro Bar & Grill
The Boulevard
Cheddar’s
Dairy Queen (Pup Cup available in drive-thru only)
First Watch
Frozen Treats From Mars (free doggie ice cream—sweet vanilla in a cone!)
Jason’s Deli
Karin’s Kustard and Hamburgers (offers pupcones)
Liquid Smoke (welcome inside, ask for dog water bowl!)
Mayday Brewery
Mellow Mushroom
Simply Pure Sweets
Slim Chickens
Smashburger (they have a pup burger!)
All Sonic locations Starbucks (ask for a “Puppaccino,” whipped cream in a small cup)
Spooky’s Pizza
______
Off-Leash Dog Parks:
Murfreesboro Bark Park, 1526 W. College St.
Cason Lane Trailhead Dog Park
Bark Springs at Sharp Springs, Smyrna
______
Dog-Friendly Shops:
Academy Sports, Smyrna
Bargain Hunt
Boutique at Studio C
City Sliquors, La Vergne
Dreamingincolor
FastSigns
Firestone Complete Auto Care
Foot Locker
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot (even though the door says no dogs)
Kelton Hardware (also has a free self-service dog wash)
Let’s Make Wine
Licker & Whine Pet Market
Lowe’s
Martin’s Home and Garden (gift shop excluded)
Midas on Broad Street
Mitchell & Mitchell Attorneys
Old Navy
Personal Loan and Investment
Petco
PetSense
PetSmart
Rock N Pup, Smyrna
Safari Pet Resort
Sugaree’s (treats inside!)
The Write Impression
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Quinn’s Mercantile (sells homemade treats)
UPS Stores at 2441 Old Fort Pkwy. and 1715 S. Rutherford Blvd.
VNTG