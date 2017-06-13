Take Your Dog to Dinner: Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Murfreesboro

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Many Murfreesboro-area eateries have an outdoor seating area where well-mannered pets may keep their humans company.

Dog-Friendly Restaurants:

The Alley on Main

Blue Coast Burrito

The Boro Bar & Grill

The Boulevard

Cheddar’s

Dairy Queen (Pup Cup available in drive-thru only)

First Watch

Frozen Treats From Mars (free doggie ice cream—sweet vanilla in a cone!)

Jason’s Deli

Karin’s Kustard and Hamburgers (offers pupcones)

Liquid Smoke (welcome inside, ask for dog water bowl!)

Mayday Brewery

Mellow Mushroom

Simply Pure Sweets

Slim Chickens

Smashburger (they have a pup burger!)

All Sonic locations Starbucks (ask for a “Puppaccino,” whipped cream in a small cup)

Spooky’s Pizza

______

Off-Leash Dog Parks:

Murfreesboro Bark Park, 1526 W. College St.

Cason Lane Trailhead Dog Park

Bark Springs at Sharp Springs, Smyrna

______

Dog-Friendly Shops:

Academy Sports, Smyrna

Bargain Hunt

Boutique at Studio C

City Sliquors, La Vergne

Dreamingincolor

FastSigns

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Foot Locker

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot (even though the door says no dogs)

Kelton Hardware (also has a free self-service dog wash)

Let’s Make Wine

Licker & Whine Pet Market

Lowe’s

Martin’s Home and Garden (gift shop excluded)

Midas on Broad Street

Mitchell & Mitchell Attorneys

Moxie Art Supply >>>

Old Navy

Personal Loan and Investment

Petco

PetSense

PetSmart

Rock N Pup, Smyrna

Safari Pet Resort

Sugaree’s (treats inside!)

The Write Impression

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Quinn’s Mercantile (sells homemade treats)

UPS Stores at 2441 Old Fort Pkwy. and 1715 S. Rutherford Blvd.

VNTG