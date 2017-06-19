WIN TICKETS: Peter Rowan Band With Quiles & Cloud at Bluegrass Underground

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Bluegrass Underground will feature the Peter Rowan Band, along with Quiles & Cloud, on Saturday, June 24.

The show, held in Cumberland Caverns in Warren County, kicks off at 1 p.m.

From his early years playing under the tutelage of bluegrass veteran Bill Monroe to his time in Old & In the Way and his breakout as a solo musician and bandleader, Rowan has built a devoted, international fan base through a solid stream of records, collaborative projects and constant touring.

When Maria Quiles (vocals and guitar) and Rory Cloud (vocals and guitar) met in 2011, both were adrift. Maria had quit her job, given up her San Francisco apartment and moved in with her uncle in order to pursue music full time. Rory had left behind a stable schedule of gigs and music lessons in Southern California to seek a new music community elsewhere. He eventually wound up living out of his Toyota Corolla in San Francisco, where he first heard Maria at an open mic.

“As a lead guitar player, I could immediately hear myself in her songs,” Rory remembers.

They started playing together shortly thereafter, and it was an instant fit.

Find more information on Bluegrass Underground at bluegrassunderground.com, or enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the June 24 concert.