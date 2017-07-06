Center for the Arts Presents Ragtime the Musical July 7–23

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The Center for the Arts explores what it means to be an American with its production of Ragtime, coming up July 7–23. Rachel Jones, a newcomer to Center for the Arts, directs the Tony Award-winning musical, written by Terrence McNally with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing . . . and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together—that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician—united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.

“It is a very challenging show and it has pushed and stretched me to become better—artistically and personally,” Ryan Chavez, who portrays Coalhouse Walker, said about Ragtime. “Our country is divided in so many ways right now and the messages in this musical can easily relate to what is going on in the world today.”

Opening night is Friday, July 7, where an exclusive season-ticket-only event will be held in the art gallery prior to the show. Through July 23, performances run Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, students and military, and $11 for children.

Tickets for Ragtime are available by visiting boroarts.org or by calling The Center’s box office at (615) 904-2787. Center for the Arts is located at 110 W. College St. in downtown Murfreesboro.

Register below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the July 14–16 performances of the show: