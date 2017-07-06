Tedder
July 2017

by

FEATURES:
Uncle Dave Macon Days
Bluegrass festival celebrates 40 years with The Grascals, Russell Moore, Rhonda Vincent and more.

Glade City Rounders
Middle Tennessee pickers keep old time sounds alive across the nation.

Live & Play for Tay
A foundation remembering Tay keeps active schedule of fundraisers to help families with childhood illness.

Great Race
Classic car race makes a stop at Cannonsburgh Village.

Foster Falls
Take a scenic swim in nearby Marion County.

IN EVERY ISSUE:
Events

This Month
Movies Under the Stars, Free Pet
Adoption and more!

Sounds

Local Concerts
J.D. Shelburne,
Jake Leg Stompers and more!

Music Notes
Emi Sunshine
Autograph Rehearsal Studio and more!

Albums
capital., Winning for Losing
Scott Anderle, &

Living

Gardening
Care for your trees; 
Rutherford County Farmer’s Market Class Schedule

Somewhere Place Else Farm
Eagleville farm pickles delicious local produce.

MTSU Milk
Production underway

Art

Events
Folk’n Art Fest

Theater
Ragtime the Musical

Rustorcreations
The metal sculpture art of Charley Davidson

Movies

Wonder Woman
Baby Driver 

Living Room Cinema
Serials

News 

Navigating the System
Violation of probation and public defenders

Where is Devin?
Murfreesboro family still looking for missing 16-year old.

Business Buzz
Carmen’s Taqueria; Hop Springs; Juicy’s; Hanks; Waxface

Food

Restaurant
Fresko Pops and Eatery

Recipe
Pan Roasted Poussin with Charred Corn, Shishito/Tomato Relish

Opinion

The Stockard Report
Cope escapes disbarment

Views of a Conservative
You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong

Live  . . . Well
Living like new

Sports

Sports Talk
Weiner sports and Mayweather vs. McGregor

