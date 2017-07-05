Mayday Brewery Celebrates Art, Folk Music and Kilts at Annual Folk ’N Art Fest, July 15

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Mayday Brewery invites everyone to put on their kilt and head to the brewery to celebrate local art, folk music and craft beer from noon–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Admission is a suggested $2 donation to benefit Fashion Is for Every Body, an organization that uses the art of fashion and the craft of design to empower, celebrate and represent the beauty, sass and class of every body—no matter their size, age, background or ability level. Old-time music players will kick off the music at noon. It will also be Mayday’s inaugural “wear your kilt to Mayday day.”

Mayday founder Ozzy Nelson explains that Fashion Is for Every Body is “very close to the Mayday family.”

“Our friend Kimmie Jones, one of the founding members of the organization, passed away unexpectedly this year and we wanted to do something special to remember her,” says Beth Thielman, Public Relations and Outreach Coordinator at Fashion Is for Every Body.

Local artist Michelle Sweatt has organized more than 12 artists to participate in the event.

“This will be my fifth year with this show, and I’m excited that I’ve been here from the beginning. I love the way the Folk’n Art Fest highlights the local art and music scene in the ’Boro,” Sweatt says. “With each artist bringing their unique flavor to the show, it gives the event-goer a glimpse into different artistic styles, the chance to interact with each artist, plus the opportunity to take a piece of the artist home with them!”

Following the Old-time Jam, The Accidental Trio will perform, followed by Delyn Christian.

Mayday Brewery is located at the corner of Kings Highway and Old Salem Road in downtown Murfreesboro.