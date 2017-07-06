Ronnie McDowell to Visit With Justin Reed on Air this Month

by Justin Reed

Happy July! Thank you so much for taking us along with you each and every Thursday morning. The show could not go on without faithful support from people like you. The month of July is shaping up to be a very fun month on The Justin Reed Show.

July 6 – Episode 189: At 7:30 a.m., we have a pair of tickets to give away for the July 14 Ronnie McDowell show featuring 2Country4Nashville in Bell Buckle. Be sure to tune in for the cue to call! At 8 a.m. that day, the show will preview the upcoming Dewdrop Jamboree that is a special part of the 40th Uncle Dave Macon Days. The Jamboree show will happen both nights of the festival, July 7 and 8, after the competition. Among those scheduled to perform on the show include frequent show guests Larry Martin, Billy Henson, Aaron Vance and the Martin Family Circus. These will be shows not to miss! For more information, please see amagroup.org and uncledavemacondays.com.

July 13: There will be no show this day; Justin will be working at Short Mountain Bible Camp all week.

July 20 – Episode 190: The lovely and talented Erin McLendon will be back with new music at 8 a.m. McLendon’s newest album, Making It Up as We Go, will be available everywhere July 7 and we will go track by track with the new album. McLendon will share stories and the inspiration behind every song on the new project. The title track has already been debuted worldwide on the show. For more information, visit erinmclendon.com.

July 27 – Episode 191: One of the most talented entertainers in the world, Ronnie McDowell, will visit with Justin at 8 a.m. McDowell, known for hits “The King Is Gone” and “Older Women Make Good Lovers,” will talk about his newest album, Songs I Love. Singing his favorite songs originally cut by artists ranging from Frank Sinatra to Eddie Rabbitt, McDowell puts his own spin one some timeless classics. For more information or to purchase the new album, visit ronniemcdowell.com.

July is going to be fun, so we hope you are making plans to tune us in. The Warm Up Show starts at 6 a.m. on Thursdays and The Justin Reed Show starts at 7 a.m. and runs live until 10 a.m. For more information, visit thejustinreedshow.com, facebook.com/thejustinreedshow and @tjrs_wmts on Twitter; the best way to know where I am going to be and when is facebook.com/justinreedradio. See you Thursday!

Peace, Love and Ernest Tubb,

Justin Reed