Tedder
Uncle Dave Macon Days Celebrates 40 Years of old-timey music, July 7 and 8

by

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out

With massive area festivals like Bonnaroo and CMA Fest behind us, it’s time to break out banjos, fiddles and other stringed instruments for the 40th annual Uncle Dave Macon Days, a two-day old-time music festival and competition in Cannonsburgh Village.

The Grascals, the Hog Slop Band, Rhonda Vincent and Robert Eskew are among the featured performers, and two special Dewdrop Jamboree sets will take place during the festival.

Earlier this year, event organizers announced the 2017 Heritage and Trailblazer Award recipients, Russell Moore and The Grascals. The Heritage Award, which recognizes individuals who have dedicated their careers to preserving old-time music and dance, has previously been awarded to Grammy award-winning artist Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs and others.

The Grascals - Uncle Dave Macon Days

The Grascals

 

While the Heritage Award is given to those who have paved the way for new artists, the Trailblazer Award highlights musicians and bands who preserve and refine old-time performance styles. The Grascals follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, The Boxcars, and others including The SteelDrivers and the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band.

The festival will be held July 7–8 at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro. For more information, visit uncledavemacondays.com.

______

2017 Uncle Dave Macon Days Schedule 

Friday, July 7

• Macon Manor Stage

1 p.m.
Competition Begins:
Beginning Instrumental

DeFord Bailey (1899 - 1982) was a "wizard" at playing the harmonica.

DeFord Bailey (1899 – 1982) was a “wizard” at playing the harmonica.

DeFord Bailey Harmonica >>>

Lester Armistead Jug Band

Old-time Blues

Linnell Gentry Old-time Singing

Dave Macon’s Free Wheelin’ (Novelty)

Macon-Doubler Fellowship 40th Anniversary Ceremony

6 p.m.
Trailblazer Presentation

7:50 p.m.
Hog Slop String Band

Rhonda Vincent

Rhonda Vincent

9:30 p.m.
The Grascals,
Rhonda Vincent >>>

• Dixie Dew Drop Stage

7:30 p.m.
Exhibitionsfor Dobro and Dulcimer;
Dewdrop Jamboree

• S Village Gazebo

2 p.m.
Mid State Cloggers

5 p.m.
Robert Eskew: Discovering Robert Johnson

______

Saturday, July 8

10 a.m.
Motorless Parade, Murfreesboro Square to Cannonsburgh
Macon Manor Stage

10 a.m.
Competition Begins:
Guitar, Fiddle, Mandolin

Bobby Thompson Bluegrass Banjo prelims
Bluegrass Band prelims
Traditional Fiddle
Old-time Banjo prelims
Old-time Band prelims
Bobby Thompson Bluegrass Banjo finals
Bluegrass Band finals
Old-time Banjo finals
Old-time Band finals

Tennessee Mafia Jug Band

Tennessee Mafia Jug Band

6 p.m.
Tennessee Mafia Jug Band >>>

7:50 p.m.
Heritage Award Ceremony with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out

9:30 p.m.
Lonesome River Band

11 p.m.
40th Anniversary Jam

• Dixie Dew Drop Stage

11 a.m.
National Championship Old-time Buckdancing and Clogging Junior, Adult, Senior prelims

National Championship Old-time Buckdancing and Clogging Finals

7:30 p.m.
Dewdrop Jamboree

• Village Gazebo

11 a.m.
Mid State Cloggers

3:30 p.m.
Robert Eskew: Discovering Robert Johnson

Robert Eskew

Robert Eskew

 

Posted: Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 at 3:47 pm

