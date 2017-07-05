Uncle Dave Macon Days Celebrates 40 Years of old-timey music, July 7 and 8

With massive area festivals like Bonnaroo and CMA Fest behind us, it’s time to break out banjos, fiddles and other stringed instruments for the 40th annual Uncle Dave Macon Days, a two-day old-time music festival and competition in Cannonsburgh Village.
The Grascals, the Hog Slop Band, Rhonda Vincent and Robert Eskew are among the featured performers, and two special Dewdrop Jamboree sets will take place during the festival.
Earlier this year, event organizers announced the 2017 Heritage and Trailblazer Award recipients, Russell Moore and The Grascals. The Heritage Award, which recognizes individuals who have dedicated their careers to preserving old-time music and dance, has previously been awarded to Grammy award-winning artist Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs and others.
While the Heritage Award is given to those who have paved the way for new artists, the Trailblazer Award highlights musicians and bands who preserve and refine old-time performance styles. The Grascals follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, The Boxcars, and others including The SteelDrivers and the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band.
The festival will be held July 7–8 at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro. For more information, visit uncledavemacondays.com.
______
2017 Uncle Dave Macon Days Schedule
Friday, July 7
• Macon Manor Stage
1 p.m.
Competition Begins:
Beginning Instrumental
DeFord Bailey Harmonica >>>
Lester Armistead Jug Band
Old-time Blues
Linnell Gentry Old-time Singing
Dave Macon’s Free Wheelin’ (Novelty)
Macon-Doubler Fellowship 40th Anniversary Ceremony
6 p.m.
Trailblazer Presentation
7:50 p.m.
Hog Slop String Band
9:30 p.m.
The Grascals,
Rhonda Vincent >>>
• Dixie Dew Drop Stage
7:30 p.m.
Exhibitionsfor Dobro and Dulcimer;
Dewdrop Jamboree
• S Village Gazebo
2 p.m.
Mid State Cloggers
5 p.m.
Robert Eskew: Discovering Robert Johnson
______
Saturday, July 8
10 a.m.
Motorless Parade, Murfreesboro Square to Cannonsburgh
Macon Manor Stage
10 a.m.
Competition Begins:
Guitar, Fiddle, Mandolin
Bobby Thompson Bluegrass Banjo prelims
Bluegrass Band prelims
Traditional Fiddle
Old-time Banjo prelims
Old-time Band prelims
Bobby Thompson Bluegrass Banjo finals
Bluegrass Band finals
Old-time Banjo finals
Old-time Band finals
6 p.m.
Tennessee Mafia Jug Band >>>
7:50 p.m.
Heritage Award Ceremony with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out
9:30 p.m.
Lonesome River Band
11 p.m.
40th Anniversary Jam
• Dixie Dew Drop Stage
11 a.m.
National Championship Old-time Buckdancing and Clogging Junior, Adult, Senior prelims
National Championship Old-time Buckdancing and Clogging Finals
7:30 p.m.
Dewdrop Jamboree
• Village Gazebo
11 a.m.
Mid State Cloggers
3:30 p.m.
Robert Eskew: Discovering Robert Johnson