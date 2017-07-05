Uncle Dave Macon Days Celebrates 40 Years of old-timey music, July 7 and 8

by Dylan Skye Aycock

With massive area festivals like Bonnaroo and CMA Fest behind us, it’s time to break out banjos, fiddles and other stringed instruments for the 40th annual Uncle Dave Macon Days, a two-day old-time music festival and competition in Cannonsburgh Village.

The Grascals, the Hog Slop Band, Rhonda Vincent and Robert Eskew are among the featured performers, and two special Dewdrop Jamboree sets will take place during the festival.

Earlier this year, event organizers announced the 2017 Heritage and Trailblazer Award recipients, Russell Moore and The Grascals. The Heritage Award, which recognizes individuals who have dedicated their careers to preserving old-time music and dance, has previously been awarded to Grammy award-winning artist Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs and others.

While the Heritage Award is given to those who have paved the way for new artists, the Trailblazer Award highlights musicians and bands who preserve and refine old-time performance styles. The Grascals follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, The Boxcars, and others including The SteelDrivers and the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band.

The festival will be held July 7–8 at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro. For more information, visit uncledavemacondays.com.

______

2017 Uncle Dave Macon Days Schedule

Friday, July 7

• Macon Manor Stage

1 p.m.

Competition Begins:

Beginning Instrumental

DeFord Bailey Harmonica >>>

Lester Armistead Jug Band

Old-time Blues

Linnell Gentry Old-time Singing

Dave Macon’s Free Wheelin’ (Novelty)

Macon-Doubler Fellowship 40th Anniversary Ceremony

6 p.m.

Trailblazer Presentation

7:50 p.m.

Hog Slop String Band

9:30 p.m.

The Grascals,

Rhonda Vincent >>>

• Dixie Dew Drop Stage

7:30 p.m.

Exhibitionsfor Dobro and Dulcimer;

Dewdrop Jamboree

• S Village Gazebo

2 p.m.

Mid State Cloggers

5 p.m.

Robert Eskew: Discovering Robert Johnson

______

Saturday, July 8

10 a.m.

Motorless Parade, Murfreesboro Square to Cannonsburgh

Macon Manor Stage

10 a.m.

Competition Begins:

Guitar, Fiddle, Mandolin

Bobby Thompson Bluegrass Banjo prelims

Bluegrass Band prelims

Traditional Fiddle

Old-time Banjo prelims

Old-time Band prelims

Bobby Thompson Bluegrass Banjo finals

Bluegrass Band finals

Old-time Banjo finals

Old-time Band finals

6 p.m.

Tennessee Mafia Jug Band >>>

7:50 p.m.

Heritage Award Ceremony with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out

9:30 p.m.

Lonesome River Band

11 p.m.

40th Anniversary Jam

• Dixie Dew Drop Stage

11 a.m.

National Championship Old-time Buckdancing and Clogging Junior, Adult, Senior prelims

National Championship Old-time Buckdancing and Clogging Finals

7:30 p.m.

Dewdrop Jamboree

• Village Gazebo

11 a.m.

Mid State Cloggers

3:30 p.m.

Robert Eskew: Discovering Robert Johnson