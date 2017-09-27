by Bracken Mayo

Last month’s edition of the Pulse contained a piece reporting a plan to euthanize some of the homeless individuals in Murfreesboro.

The story was not serious, but the issue is. In case anyone is still unclear, the Pulse does not endorse such a plan, and the piece was satire, printed in an effort to get people in the area thinking about the way some in the homeless community are regarded.

Yes, putting it forth in that way pushes the borderline, and some do not find the humor in that.

Some savvy readers quickly pointed out that “Hello! Euthanization is illegal!” though others appreciated the discussion regarding what should be done about people sleeping in parks and alleyways, as well as what resources can be offered to assist.

Friend of the Pulse and fake newspaperman Sam Clemens masterfully penned the work, though many did not seem to notice the parallel between his piece of satire and Jonathan Swift’s classic A Modest Proposal, which mockingly suggested the Irish poor sell their children to the rich as food as a solution to their poverty.

While a disgusting idea on the surface, in the years following its release, Swift’s book sparked many debates regarding the socioeconomic crisis of his time and the chasm that existed between the rich and the poor. Likewise, perhaps the local story will get a few more in the community to stop and think about how they may be able to make a positive difference in someone’s life.

Some readers seemed to get the article, one pointing out that it could be hurtful to some, but that it also has the potential to “help open some otherwise cold hearts,” adding that many in town look down upon the homeless community in a condescending way.

The response to that piece of satire was possibly greater than the response to a serious news article about a task force or charity would have been. Many consumers of newsworthy information understand that The Onion, The Daily Show, The Colbert Report and other “news” organizations, indeed have an impact on bringing attention to important social matters in a satirical way.

So, far beyond a home or a sandwich, the Pulse’s hope is for every individual to have some love, peace and joy in their lives, and have people surrounding them who care and show support, who help enable them to see beyond the difficulty of their present circumstance, who help them take the steps to accomplish their dreams, using the various resources and support the community provides.

Sincere appreciation goes to each and every member of the Pulse team, every contributing writer, every advertiser, every reader, for doing what they do to make the publication happen. Compiling, producing and distributing each publication is no small feat, so thanks to Sarah and everyone else working around the clock to make it happen.

Many events are coming up for a variety of good causes—Wine Around the Square, Wingapalooza, Charity Chopped, Boots and Brews, Greenway Art Fest, Everybody Drum Some’s next community drumming event, Wings of Freedom, the Stacy B. Windrow 5K, the City Schools Foundation Back to School Dash and plenty of other community activities. Read more!

Peace,

Bracken Mayo

Publisher/Editor in Chief