by Joseph Kathmann

The best word to describe Logan Lucky is simple. The brainchild of the great Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic, Erin Brockovich, Pleasantville), and a daring example of what a movie can look like with minimal influence from the production studio heads, Logan Lucky is a simple, funny and relatively enjoyable heist film set in the world of NASCAR and the deep South.

While there are quite a few great moments, like Daniel Craig’s show-stopping performance as Joe Bang, there is just too much crap here for me to really like this film. Too many times did I find myself saying, “Oh, c’mon . . .” during the heist, trying to find it even somewhat believable. I know, I know, the movie is called Logan LUCKY, but c’mon. Luck only takes you so far. At least Soderbergh’s classic Ocean’s Eleven is somewhat believable because it’s quickly established that that heist crew in that film are all the best at what they do. Here, the Logan brothers are clearly nowhere near the best of the best (Joe Bang at least shows moments of genius, but he’s the only one that does), so far too often does the film have to rely on luck to get our heroes out of various situations.

Also, the film features a strong supporting cast that is largely wasted. For example, why the heck is the awesome Katherine Waterston even in this movie? Her character, a nurse that (maybe?) Channing Tatum has a crush on, clocks so little screen time it’s hard to imagine why any screen time was wasted on her at all. I love Katherine Waterston, but she’s not the only actor totally wasted in this film.

I’m hating on Logan Lucky because I really wanted to like this. And there were definitely some great moments throughout the film! Once it hits Netflix I’d definitely say there are worse ways to spend a Friday night; for a film that lured one of Hollywood’s great directors to come out of retirement, it doesn’t get too lucky.