Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off New Season Sept. 28

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra will open its 2017–18 season with String Serenade, an evening dedicated to the transcendent sounds of string instruments and conducted by Maestro Jordan Tang. First United Methodist Church will host the Thursday, Sept. 28, performance.

Other season performances include Latin Family Concert (Oct. 21), Hooray for the Red, White and Blue, a concert of American music to salute veterans (Nov. 10) and A Christmas Spectacular (Dec. 14). After a two-month break, the symphony will return with Basie, Bebop, Ballads & Blues, an evening of jazz celebrating Black History Month (Feb. 22) and The Lights of Broadway (April 19). For tickets and more information on each program, visit murfreesborosymphony.com.