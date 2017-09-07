Tedder
Scoop Visual Art

Rhinovirus Paints Custom Pulse Newsracks

by

The Rhinovirus (a.k.a. Ryan Frizzell) recently provided some custom paint jobs for three Murfreesboro Pulse newsracks.

In creative Rhinovirus fashion, the three racks contain a vast array of vibrant colors, with subject matter including tentacles, a robot, Johnny Cash with a kitten, fish, geometry, splatters and, just for good measure, the solar system.

Pick up a Pulse from one of these works of art; they are located outside of the United Grocery Outlet at the Broad and Church intersection, on the Murfreesboro Public Square near Two-Tone Tattoo and outside of CNG Wine & Spirits on Rutherford Boulevard.

View more work from The Rhinovirus at facebook.com/therhinovirus.

About the Author

Posted: Thursday, September 7th, 2017 at 8:06 pm — Filed Under: Scoop, Visual Art

