by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Downtown Smyrna hosts the 11th Annual Smyrna Depot Days on Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. Classic automobiles will converge near the old Smyrna Train Depot on Friday night for a car show, while Saturday features inflatables, vendors, performance demonstrations, $1 train rides and live music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring Billy Crain, the Drake Freeman Band, Chasing Giants, King of Armadillo, One Love and other musicians associated with the Carpe Artista group.