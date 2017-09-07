September 2017

FEATURES:
Radio Rebirth
WMOT celebrates first anniversary of its Americana transition.
Drummers Unite
Everybody Drum Some presents next Community Rhythm Event, Sept 22.
Saturday Mornings
Ken Leonard Jr. continues weekly bluegrass jam session at Vac & Sew.
Greenway Art Fest
Annual celebration of area artists returns to Old Fort Park on Sept 16.
Life on Dialysis
Continuous clinic visits are the routine for Sarah Baker and many others.
Yoga in Murfreesboro
Yoga can help alleviate muscle soreness, improve flexibility and control.
Lest We Forget
Fate of historic monuments rests in the hands of TN Historic Commission.
IN EVERY ISSUE:
Events
9/11 Remembrance; Healthy Heart Walk; Wings of Freedom and more!
Sounds
Local Concerts
Dewdrop Jamboree, John Salaway, Mixtape and more!
Music Notes
Big Smo
Muletown Music Fest
Album Reviews
Commander Keen
The Southern Shame
Living
The balance of gardening
Food
Restaurant
Maple Street Grill in Eagleville
Recipe
Roasted Corn Salsa
Food Events
Chopped for Charity
Wine Around the Square, Sept. 16
Oktoberfest at Oaklands
Movies
Reviews
Logan Lucky
Wind River
Living Room Cinema
British New Wave
News
Business Buzz
Climb; Vine Street Consignment; Burger Republic; Taco Garage; The Fountains Local Business
Cultivate Coworking offers shared office space to local business professionals.
Rutherford Reflections distributed to area school libraries
Feed America First Relocates to New Warehouse
Opinion
The Stockard Report
Hobgood Elementary arrests leads to settlement, some local legal reform
Views of a Conservative
Let’s all try to bring the temperature down.
Live . . . Exceptionally Well!
It’s never too late to . . .
Sports
Sports Talk with Z-Train
Titans poised for another winning season in 2017.
MTSU Sports
Blue Raiders had rough season opener against Vandy.