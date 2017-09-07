Tedder
Current Issue

September 2017

by

FEATURES:

Radio Rebirth
WMOT celebrates first anniversary of its Americana transition.

Drummers Unite
Everybody Drum Some presents next Community Rhythm Event, Sept 22.

Saturday Mornings
Ken Leonard Jr. continues weekly bluegrass jam session at Vac & Sew.

Greenway Art Fest
Annual celebration of area artists returns to Old Fort Park on Sept 16.

Life on Dialysis
Continuous clinic visits are the routine for Sarah Baker and many others.

Yoga in Murfreesboro
Yoga can help alleviate muscle soreness, improve flexibility and control.

Lest We Forget
Fate of historic monuments rests in the hands of TN Historic Commission.

 

IN EVERY ISSUE:

Events
9/11 Remembrance; Healthy Heart Walk; Wings of Freedom and more!

Sounds
Local Concerts
Dewdrop Jamboree, John Salaway, Mixtape and more!

Music Notes
Big Smo
Muletown Music Fest

Album Reviews
Commander Keen
The Southern Shame

Living

The balance of gardening

Food

Restaurant
Maple Street Grill in Eagleville

Recipe
Roasted Corn Salsa

Food Events
Chopped for Charity
Wine Around the Square, Sept. 16
Oktoberfest at Oaklands

Movies

Reviews
Logan Lucky
Wind River

Living Room Cinema
British New Wave

News

Business Buzz
Climb; Vine Street Consignment; Burger Republic; Taco Garage; The Fountains Local Business

Cultivate Coworking offers shared office space to local business professionals.

Rutherford Reflections distributed to area school libraries

Feed America First Relocates to New Warehouse

Opinion

The Stockard Report
Hobgood Elementary arrests leads to settlement, some local legal reform

Views of a Conservative
Let’s all try to bring the temperature down.

Live . . . Exceptionally Well!
It’s never too late to . . .

Money Pulse
Relocation Tips

Sports

Sports Talk with Z-Train
Titans poised for another winning season in 2017.

MTSU Sports
Blue Raiders had rough season opener against Vandy.

 

Share/Bookmark

About the Author

The Murfreesboro Pulse, Middle Tennessee's Source for Art, Entertainment and Culture News. murfreesboropulse@yahoo.com

Posted: Thursday, September 7th, 2017 at 10:15 pm — Filed Under: Current Issue

Leave a Facebook comment

Leave a comment

 📦 