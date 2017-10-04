Boro Art Crawl Celebrates Second Birthday on Oct. 13 with Liz Kelly Zook, Ginny Togrye, Studio Tour Artists

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The October Boro Art Crawl marks the event’s second birthday. It will occur on Friday, Oct. 13 from 6–9 p.m. in establishments in and around the Murfreesboro Public Square.

This Crawl will feature Murfreesboro’s 2017 Artist Laureate, Murfreesboro Studio Art Tour artists, bright pop art, and a showing of art in the City Hall rotunda from many different artists focused on work, plus some fun Halloween activities.

There’s no better day to start celebrating Halloween than Friday the 13th, so many of the participating businesses will be decorating for the holiday and giving out candy. Also among the offerings is a scavenger hunt. If visitors complete the hunt, their name will be put into a drawing for five prizes, including dinner at Marina’s on the Square. Wild Goose Chase will coordinate this event.

Murfreesboro Artist Laureate Ginny Togrye is a sculptural artist who creates three-dimensional paintings that are made to be touched. She chooses subjects like medieval castles, a forest of birch trees, flowers and the intricate root system of a banyan tree.

“My sculptural painting technique was developed from my influences as a sculpture minor at university and my love for painting and color,” Togrye says on her website. She will be doing demonstrations at Simply Pure Sweets during the Crawl.

Murfreesboro Studio Tour Artists will be showing their work in the former Henry’s Florist building on the corner of Church and Main streets, just up the street from the new Puckett’s Restaurant. Fiber artists, weavers, jewelers, painters and other craftsmen will provide a sampling of the items that will be available for sale during their annual show in November.

The Center for the Arts will feature the whimsical, irreverent paintings and prints of pop artist Liz Kelly Zook. Zook labels her work as “ballsy art for the courageous collector.” Using contemporary cultural themes and bright colors, Zook is a little bit Warhol and a little bit Lichtenstein. She states on her website that she chooses to produce pop art because it makes people smile, and “more than any other art, turns spectators into collectors; and collectors into friends.”

City Hall Rotunda will host an exhibit called Labor: Perspectives. It features paintings which explore the many definitions of the word “labor,” from slavery to daily work to childbirth.

Boro Art Crawl will be celebrating its second birthday in October with the local cable access celebrity from Murphy’s Burrow. Lovingly known as “Murph,” the rabbit hand puppet is the creation of Murfreesboro City School Board member Nancy Phillips. Murph travels the ’Boro exploring what is happening in the area and teaching children about everything from art to zoology.

More artists will be hosted by: Bella’s Boutique, Trendy Pieces, Center for the Arts, Concert Productions, Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda, Jimmy Fox Insurance, L&L Contractors, Vibe Nutrition, VNTG, Earth Experience, Two Tone Gallery, Mayday Brewery, Dreamingincolor, Moxie Art Supply, Quinn’s Merchantile, Sugaree’s, Funtiques, Let’s Make Wine, Simply Pure Sweets, The Boutique at Studio C Photography, Exchange Boutique and The Write Impression.

Participating artists in October include: Erin Hartsfeld, Ashley Graham, Jonathan Gardner, Kay Meadows, Katherine McGrath, Nancy Olson, Taryn Simpson, Phil Wagner, Stephen Young, Sandy Claibourne, Michael Barbarieri, Cynthia Sullivan, William Slinkard, Jamie LaBo, Rayne Counts, Beth Moore, Charity Snook, Diane Marcella, Amanda Crawford Brown, David Collier, Karlie Tankersley, Noelle Dederer, Ashley Wilkerson, Jamie Whitlow, Jamie Gavel and Jacob Yandel.

For more information about the Boro Art Crawl, visit boroartcrawl.com or facebook.com/boroartcrawl.

A map of the crawl locations will be available at each participating location on the night of the crawl, or view the map here.